South Bay
Indybay
View events for the week of 10/14/2023
South Bay Government & Elections

Together We Vote Block Party 2023

sm_together_we_vote_block_party.jpg
original image (1176x560)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Urban Sanctuary San Jose and partners
Location Details:
Urban Sanctuary San Jose
80 South 5th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Together We Vote Block Party

Join Urban Sanctuary SJ and partners for our Second Annual Together We Vote Block Party, where we'll eat, dance, learn, and build relationships & power!

Saturday, October 14 · 11am - 2pm PDT

Event info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-together-we-vote-block-party-tickets-718159513437


Join us for our Second Annual Block Party at Urban Sanctuary San Jose. Get ready for a day of fun, music, and community building for voting.

This is a non-partisan, non-lobbying event. In addition to food and family fun (such as arts and crafts, bouncy house, DJ, etc.), we will offer voter education, assistance for voter registration,
and a research action about Ranked Choice Voting.

All are welcome to come and enjoy this day of community connection and civic engagement!

11:00 AM Gathering & Welcome

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Research Action: Ranked Choice Voting

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Food, Fun, & Celebration

C﻿o-sponsors for the Together We Vote Block Party include: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Global Majority Consulting, Latinas Coalition, LEAD Filipino, People Acting in Community Together (PACT).

C﻿ontact Rev. Sammie Evans for more information and/or to become a co-sponsor: https://urbansanctuarysj.org/contact-us/
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-together...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 17, 2023 12:09PM
Add Your Comments
