Together We Vote Block Party 2023
Date:
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Urban Sanctuary San Jose and partners
Location Details:
Urban Sanctuary San Jose
80 South 5th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Together We Vote Block Party
Join Urban Sanctuary SJ and partners for our Second Annual Together We Vote Block Party, where we'll eat, dance, learn, and build relationships & power!
Saturday, October 14 · 11am - 2pm PDT
Event info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-together-we-vote-block-party-tickets-718159513437
Join us for our Second Annual Block Party at Urban Sanctuary San Jose. Get ready for a day of fun, music, and community building for voting.
This is a non-partisan, non-lobbying event. In addition to food and family fun (such as arts and crafts, bouncy house, DJ, etc.), we will offer voter education, assistance for voter registration,
and a research action about Ranked Choice Voting.
All are welcome to come and enjoy this day of community connection and civic engagement!
11:00 AM Gathering & Welcome
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Research Action: Ranked Choice Voting
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Food, Fun, & Celebration
Co-sponsors for the Together We Vote Block Party include: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Global Majority Consulting, Latinas Coalition, LEAD Filipino, People Acting in Community Together (PACT).
Contact Rev. Sammie Evans for more information and/or to become a co-sponsor: https://urbansanctuarysj.org/contact-us/
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-together...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 17, 2023 12:09PM
