Together We Vote Block PartyJoin Urban Sanctuary SJ and partners for our Second Annual Together We Vote Block Party, where we'll eat, dance, learn, and build relationships & power!Saturday, October 14 · 11am - 2pm PDTEvent info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-together-we-vote-block-party-tickets-718159513437 Join us for our Second Annual Block Party at Urban Sanctuary San Jose. Get ready for a day of fun, music, and community building for voting.This is a non-partisan, non-lobbying event. In addition to food and family fun (such as arts and crafts, bouncy house, DJ, etc.), we will offer voter education, assistance for voter registration,and a research action about Ranked Choice Voting.All are welcome to come and enjoy this day of community connection and civic engagement!11:00 AM Gathering & Welcome12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Research Action: Ranked Choice Voting1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Food, Fun, & CelebrationCo-sponsors for the Together We Vote Block Party include: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Global Majority Consulting, Latinas Coalition, LEAD Filipino, People Acting in Community Together (PACT).Contact Rev. Sammie Evans for more information and/or to become a co-sponsor: https://urbansanctuarysj.org/contact-us/