Disability Voting Rights Week: REV UP Your Voting Rights
Date:
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Time:
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
CFILC, AADP RevUp
Location Details:
Online via Zoom
Date and Time: Sep 21, 2023 01:30 PM PT
Accessibility: Captioning and ASL will be available.
Please join us as we will discuss Disability Voting Rights Week and the significance in the work we do. We'll discuss a RevUp Toolkit that we can use to make sure we have a document that is accessible, teaches us about our rights, and provides us with resources we can use when voting.
My Plan to Vote checklist: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1AhFrgbBTAfco7TBskS0YhCvZmrEKyKeACfeCTg8EF7U/edit
Voter Hub: links for registering,election reminders, etc: https://www.aapd.com/about-rev-up/
TOOLKIT: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1T0_vX7CNAFhUNf-yazX5Yz5OrTr7nLP6YLDeOw31EPQ/edit
Organizations: California Foundation for Independent Living Centers, American Assoc. of People with Disabilities - RevUP campaign
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 17, 2023 9:29AM
