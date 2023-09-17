top
California
California
California Government & Elections

Disability Voting Rights Week: REV UP Your Voting Rights

Date:
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Time:
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
CFILC, AADP RevUp
Location Details:
Online via Zoom
Date and Time: Sep 21, 2023 01:30 PM PT

Accessibility: Captioning and ASL will be available.

Please join us as we will discuss Disability Voting Rights Week and the significance in the work we do. We'll discuss a RevUp Toolkit that we can use to make sure we have a document that is accessible, teaches us about our rights, and provides us with resources we can use when voting.

My Plan to Vote checklist: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1AhFrgbBTAfco7TBskS0YhCvZmrEKyKeACfeCTg8EF7U/edit

Voter Hub: links for registering,election reminders, etc: https://www.aapd.com/about-rev-up/

TOOLKIT: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1T0_vX7CNAFhUNf-yazX5Yz5OrTr7nLP6YLDeOw31EPQ/edit

Organizations: California Foundation for Independent Living Centers, American Assoc. of People with Disabilities - RevUP campaign
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
