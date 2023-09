Date and Time: Sep 21, 2023 01:30 PM PTAccessibility: Captioning and ASL will be available.Please join us as we will discuss Disability Voting Rights Week and the significance in the work we do. We'll discuss a RevUp Toolkit that we can use to make sure we have a document that is accessible, teaches us about our rights, and provides us with resources we can use when voting.My Plan to Vote checklist: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1AhFrgbBTAfco7TBskS0YhCvZmrEKyKeACfeCTg8EF7U/edit Voter Hub: links for registering,election reminders, etc: https://www.aapd.com/about-rev-up/ TOOLKIT: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1T0_vX7CNAFhUNf-yazX5Yz5OrTr7nLP6YLDeOw31EPQ/edit Organizations: California Foundation for Independent Living Centers, American Assoc. of People with Disabilities - RevUP campaign