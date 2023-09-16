From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Guided Walk of El Polín Spring Watershed and Potluck Picnic
Sunday, October 15, 2023
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Other
Planet Drum Foundation
The Presidio: Meet at The Presidio Entrance Plaza (near Lincoln and Anza, between the Visitors Center and restrooms) for the walk to El Polín Spring. The picnic is near the back of the main parade lawn near Sheridan Ave. between Anza Ave. and Montgomery St.
Founded in 1973, Planet Drum Foundation is celebrating 50 years of actively recognizing and appreciating life-places (bioregions) with a kid-friendly walk of El Polín Spring followed by a potluck picnic at the Main Parade Lawn in the Presidio.
Guided by a National Park Service ranger and a Presidio Trust Restoration Ecologist, this easy walk will feature the extensive work to daylight El Polín Spring and repair this wetland habitat. It is an excellent location for birdwatching and binoculars are encouraged.
After the walk, meet at the back end of the main parade lawn near Sheridan Ave. between Anza Ave. and Montgomery St. Bring a delicious potluck dish to share (food trucks will also be on site).
A mobile silkscreen bike will be on location making free commemorative prints.
Contact: Judy Goldhaft
Planet Drum Foundation
415-285-6556
mail [at] planetdrum.org
For more information: https://planetdrum.org/upcoming-planet-dru...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Sep 16, 2023 1:03PM
