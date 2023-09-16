top
South Bay
South Bay
South Bay En Español Immigrant Rights

Taller de Derechos de los Inmigrantes, Naturalización y DACA - Bilingüe Inglés y Español

irc_sj_1.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
International Rescue Committee SJ & SCCL
Email:
Location Details:
Santa Clara City Library - Central Park
2635 Homestead Road
Santa Clara, CA 95051
jueves, 2 de noviembre a las 4:30 - 6:30pm

regístrese aquí: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/immigration-and-immigrant-rights-bilingual-english-and-spanish-tickets-700547575657

Únete a nosotros para obtener más información sobre la política de inmigración, tus derechos en los Estados Unidos, la naturalización y DACA (Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia). Esta presentación de 2 horas incluye una sesión de preguntas y respuestas.

Este evento será presentado por el Comité Internacional de Rescate y la Biblioteca de la Ciudad de Santa Clara.

Con preguntas sobre este programa, envía un correo electrónico a: librarians [at] santaclaraca.gov

El contenido de este programa no es necesariamente el de la Ciudad de Santa Clara y la Biblioteca de la Ciudad de Santa Clara. Las decisiones individuales basadas en este programa son responsabilidad exclusiva del asistente.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thursday, November 2 at 4:30 - 6:30pm

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/immigration-and-immigrant-rights-bilingual-english-and-spanish-tickets-700547575657

Join us to learn more about immigration policy, your rights in the U.S., naturalization, and DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). This 2-hour bilingual presentation includes a Q&A session.

This event is presented by the International Rescue Committee and Santa Clara City Library.

If you have questions about this program please email: librarians [at] santaclaraca.gov

The content in this program is not necessarily those of the City of Santa Clara and the
Santa Clara City Library. Individual decisions based on this program are solely the responsibility of the attendee.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/immigration-a...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Sep 16, 2023 9:09AM
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
