From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Immigrant Rights, Naturalization, and DACA Workshop - Bilingual English & Spanish
Date:
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
International Rescue Committee SJ & SCCL
Email:
Location Details:
Santa Clara City Library - Central Park
2635 Homestead Road
Santa Clara, CA 95051
2635 Homestead Road
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Thursday, November 2 at 4:30 - 6:30pm
Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/immigration-and-immigrant-rights-bilingual-english-and-spanish-tickets-700547575657
Join us to learn more about immigration policy, your rights in the U.S., naturalization, and DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). This 2-hour bilingual presentation includes a Q&A session.
This event is presented by the International Rescue Committee and Santa Clara City Library.
If you have questions about this program please email: librarians [at] santaclaraca.gov
The content in this program is not necessarily those of the City of Santa Clara and the
Santa Clara City Library. Individual decisions based on this program are solely the responsibility of the attendee.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
jueves, 2 de noviembre a las 4:30 - 6:30pm
regístrese aquí: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/immigration-and-immigrant-rights-bilingual-english-and-spanish-tickets-700547575657
Únete a nosotros para obtener más información sobre la política de inmigración, tus derechos en los Estados Unidos, la naturalización y DACA (Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia). Esta presentación de 2 horas incluye una sesión de preguntas y respuestas.
Este evento será presentado por el Comité Internacional de Rescate y la Biblioteca de la Ciudad de Santa Clara.
Con preguntas sobre este programa, envía un correo electrónico a: librarians [at] santaclaraca.gov
El contenido de este programa no es necesariamente el de la Ciudad de Santa Clara y la Biblioteca de la Ciudad de Santa Clara. Las decisiones individuales basadas en este programa son responsabilidad exclusiva del asistente.
Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/immigration-and-immigrant-rights-bilingual-english-and-spanish-tickets-700547575657
Join us to learn more about immigration policy, your rights in the U.S., naturalization, and DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). This 2-hour bilingual presentation includes a Q&A session.
This event is presented by the International Rescue Committee and Santa Clara City Library.
If you have questions about this program please email: librarians [at] santaclaraca.gov
The content in this program is not necessarily those of the City of Santa Clara and the
Santa Clara City Library. Individual decisions based on this program are solely the responsibility of the attendee.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
jueves, 2 de noviembre a las 4:30 - 6:30pm
regístrese aquí: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/immigration-and-immigrant-rights-bilingual-english-and-spanish-tickets-700547575657
Únete a nosotros para obtener más información sobre la política de inmigración, tus derechos en los Estados Unidos, la naturalización y DACA (Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia). Esta presentación de 2 horas incluye una sesión de preguntas y respuestas.
Este evento será presentado por el Comité Internacional de Rescate y la Biblioteca de la Ciudad de Santa Clara.
Con preguntas sobre este programa, envía un correo electrónico a: librarians [at] santaclaraca.gov
El contenido de este programa no es necesariamente el de la Ciudad de Santa Clara y la Biblioteca de la Ciudad de Santa Clara. Las decisiones individuales basadas en este programa son responsabilidad exclusiva del asistente.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/immigration-a...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Sep 16, 2023 9:03AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network