San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Racial Justice

Climate Action: BaySpark 2023: Igniting Youth Action for Climate and Environmental Justice

sm_d0718a85-e313-4f9c-b3d9-5108c2a4d579.jpeg
original image (1500x1125)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Marie Harrison Community Foundation
Location Details:
Southeast Community Center,
1550 Evans Avenue San Francisco, CA 94124
Join us for an exciting event that will empower young people to make a difference in the fight against climate change and environmental injustice. BaySpark 2023 is a gathering of passionate individuals who are ready to take action and create positive change in our world.

At BaySpark 2023, you'll have the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, learn from inspiring speakers, and participate in interactive workshops. Discover practical ways to reduce your carbon footprint, advocate for environmental justice, and create sustainable solutions.

Whether you're a seasoned activist or just starting your journey, this event is for you. Together, we can ignite a spark of change and create a better future for our planet.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to be part of the movement. Register now and let's ignite youth action for climate and environmental justice!

Key Objectives:

Raising Awareness: Gain insights into the science underpinning climate change, the socio-economic consequences of environmental decline, and the pivotal role of youth in championing sustainability.
Empowering Youth: Cultivate leadership proficiencies, delve into advocacy strategies, and forge connections with like-minded peers, fostering a robust movement for environmental justice.
Engaging the Community: Design action blueprints and tactics to nurture sustainability and environmental equity within schools, neighborhoods, and urban landscapes.

Workshops:
Engaging Youth in Defending the Inflation Reduction Act
A﻿ir Quality Testing
W﻿ater Quality Testing
A﻿rts Expression Workshop
P﻿olicy and Action Planning
N﻿etworking Opportunities
Nature Based Solutions
B﻿lue and Green Career Pathways
For more information: https://www.canwelive.org/environmental-ju...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 9:56PM
§
by Marie Harrison Community Foundation
Fri, Sep 15, 2023 9:56PM
sm_https___cdn.evbuc.com_images_593064049_1564036328253_1_original.jpg
original image (940x470)
https://www.canwelive.org/environmental-ju...
