From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
How can progressives fight back and win against SF power elites and their propaganda?
Date:
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Art Persyko
Location Details:
Zoom: Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86465752525?pwd=Tzh1YVh5SE9mdWkzdjI2clZrVEczdz09; MEETING ID: 864 6575 2525; PASS CODE: 465295; PHONE IN: 699-900 9128 US (SAN JOSE)
Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 1-2:30 PM, an SF Gray Panthers forum (via Zoom*): How can progressives fight back against SF power elites and their propaganda--and win? We will examine the role of “dark money”. And then we'll consider: Can we on the Left in SF get organized to fight to make SF a city which meets the needs of the 99% with affordable housing and racial and economic justice so SF can become a vibrant city run for and by working class people?
Speakers:
Calvin Welch, a longtime SF community organizer who's on the Board of the Haight Ashbury Neighborhood Council. See his recent and relevant political analysis in 48 Hills: https://48hills.org/2023/08/lies-damn-lies-and-the-new-report-on-san-francisco-government/
Nate Horrell is a board member of the Haight Ashbury Neighborhood Council and has served as a policy and strategic researcher for several labor unions and non-profits. He will give a presentation with slides on: "Dark Money PACs, Astroturfing, Billionaires, and Local Democracy in San Francisco” .
Speakers:
Calvin Welch, a longtime SF community organizer who's on the Board of the Haight Ashbury Neighborhood Council. See his recent and relevant political analysis in 48 Hills: https://48hills.org/2023/08/lies-damn-lies-and-the-new-report-on-san-francisco-government/
Nate Horrell is a board member of the Haight Ashbury Neighborhood Council and has served as a policy and strategic researcher for several labor unions and non-profits. He will give a presentation with slides on: "Dark Money PACs, Astroturfing, Billionaires, and Local Democracy in San Francisco” .
For more information: https://sfgraypanthers.org/events
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 8:38PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network