San Francisco Government & Elections

How can progressives fight back and win against SF power elites and their propaganda?

sm_2023-01-17-new_logo_with_website.jpg
original image (961x558)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Art Persyko
Location Details:
Zoom: Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86465752525?pwd=Tzh1YVh5SE9mdWkzdjI2clZrVEczdz09; MEETING ID: 864 6575 2525; PASS CODE: 465295; PHONE IN: 699-900 9128 US (SAN JOSE)
Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 1-2:30 PM, an SF Gray Panthers forum (via Zoom*): How can progressives fight back against SF power elites and their propaganda--and win? We will examine the role of “dark money”. And then we'll consider: Can we on the Left in SF get organized to fight to make SF a city which meets the needs of the 99% with affordable housing and racial and economic justice so SF can become a vibrant city run for and by working class people?

Speakers:

Calvin Welch, a longtime SF community organizer who's on the Board of the Haight Ashbury Neighborhood Council. See his recent and relevant political analysis in 48 Hills: https://48hills.org/2023/08/lies-damn-lies-and-the-new-report-on-san-francisco-government/

Nate Horrell is a board member of the Haight Ashbury Neighborhood Council and has served as a policy and strategic researcher for several labor unions and non-profits. He will give a presentation with slides on: "Dark Money PACs, Astroturfing, Billionaires, and Local Democracy in San Francisco” .
For more information: https://sfgraypanthers.org/events
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 8:38PM
