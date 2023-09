Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 1-2:30 PM, an SF Gray Panthers forum (via Zoom*): How can progressives fight back against SF power elites and their propaganda--and win? We will examine the role of “dark money”. And then we'll consider: Can we on the Left in SF get organized to fight to make SF a city which meets the needs of the 99% with affordable housing and racial and economic justice so SF can become a vibrant city run for and by working class people?Speakers:Calvin Welch, a longtime SF community organizer who's on the Board of the Haight Ashbury Neighborhood Council. See his recent and relevant political analysis in 48 Hills: https://48hills.org/2023/08/lies-damn-lies-and-the-new-report-on-san-francisco-government/ Nate Horrell is a board member of the Haight Ashbury Neighborhood Council and has served as a policy and strategic researcher for several labor unions and non-profits. He will give a presentation with slides on: "Dark Money PACs, Astroturfing, Billionaires, and Local Democracy in San Francisco” .