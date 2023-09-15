top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/21/2023
U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections Womyn

Women Are Watching: Democracy Defenders Against Fascism Organizing Call

sm_resist__2_.jpg
original image (1317x880)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Women's March
Location Details:
Virtual call to action: https://www.mobilize.us/womensmarch/event/581424/
Across the country, MAGA Republicans are escalating their war on freedom and democracy, even as the former MAGA President racks up indictments for his criminal conspiracy to cling to power.

Women are watching. And we will not allow it!

In April of this year, over a million people voted to elect Judge Janet Protasiewicz to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. She won a free and fair election in a landslide. But sold-out Republicans in the Wisconsin legislature don't care about the will of the people, and now they are threatening to impeach Justice Janet.

Anti-freedom, anti-democracy extremists are emboldened by the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

Now, highways are the next target in their callous crusade to strip us of our rights. A new ordinance, gaining traction in jurisdictions across Texas, would criminalize people for using local roads to drive someone out of state for an abortion. Amarillo is just one Texas town resisting this fascist nightmare.

Women are watching. We are fired up. And we are ready to defend democracy. Join Women's March for an organizing call to learn more about what we are seeing and how you can take action as a Democracy Defender.

Together, we can fight fascism -- and when women unite, we win!
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/womensmarch/event/...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 7:05PM
§
by Women's March
Fri, Sep 15, 2023 7:05PM
sm_women_are_watching.jpg
original image (1054x813)
https://www.mobilize.us/womensmarch/event/...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code