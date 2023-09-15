Women Are Watching: Democracy Defenders Against Fascism Organizing Call

Date:

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Women's March

Location Details:

Across the country, MAGA Republicans are escalating their war on freedom and democracy, even as the former MAGA President racks up indictments for his criminal conspiracy to cling to power.



Women are watching. And we will not allow it!



In April of this year, over a million people voted to elect Judge Janet Protasiewicz to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. She won a free and fair election in a landslide. But sold-out Republicans in the Wisconsin legislature don't care about the will of the people, and now they are threatening to impeach Justice Janet.



Anti-freedom, anti-democracy extremists are emboldened by the overturning of Roe V. Wade.



Now, highways are the next target in their callous crusade to strip us of our rights. A new ordinance, gaining traction in jurisdictions across Texas, would criminalize people for using local roads to drive someone out of state for an abortion. Amarillo is just one Texas town resisting this fascist nightmare.



Women are watching. We are fired up. And we are ready to defend democracy. Join Women's March for an organizing call to learn more about what we are seeing and how you can take action as a Democracy Defender.



Together, we can fight fascism -- and when women unite, we win!