9/20/23 SF Press Conference - Misconduct DA Jenkins-Prosecute Cruise-GM Executives For. ManslaughterIs Big Tech Above The Law? AI For The Workers & People Not The BillionairesLast month a pedestrian bled to death in part because of a blockadge of two Cruise-GM robo taxis.These robo taxis are flagrantly violating the vehicular code every day in San Francisco yet the CPUC, DMV, Governor Gavin. Newsom, Mayor London. Breed say that these Robo cars are above the law and vehicular codes will not be enforced with this robo cars. They are testing their AI and algorithms on the people and animals of San Francisco. Newsom and Breed are allowing the people be tested like guinea pigs for the profits of these companies who want to get ride of millions of drivers. The same fight is going on with SAG AFTRA and the Writers Guild who face the destruction of their industry by Netflix and Amazon.The SF police also refuse to impound them despite blocking the roads and violating many laws that drivers are required to operate under.Misconduct Jenkins should be investigating and prosecuting Cruise-GM executives who are running these vehicles for manslaughter and we will be at her office on. Wednesday September 20, 2023 at 12:00 noon to demand action by the DA. If a driver blocked an ambulance that led to the death of a driver or pedestrian they would face criminal charges. Cruise GM is not above the law.We cannot wait until Cruise-GM and Waymo which is owned by Google kill another person.Investigate and Prosecute Cruise-GM Press Conference Speak OutWednesday September 20, 2023 12:00 noonSan Francisco DA’s Office350 Rhode Island-EntranceNear corner of Kansas & 16th StSponsored byUnited Front Committee For A Labor PartyAlliance For Independent WorkersRevolutionary Workers FrontThe pedestrian died between 20 -30 minutes after arriving at the hospital. “In any significant traumatic event, time is of the essence … to give them the best possible chance at survival,” SFFD records state.