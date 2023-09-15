top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/19/2023
South Bay Education & Student Activism Government & Elections

SJSU Votes Festival 2023

sm_sjsu_votes.jpg
original image (1700x2200)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
SJSU Votes
Location Details:
SJSU campus
7th St. on the Paseo campus walkway
San Jose, CA 95192
SJSU Votes Festival 2023: Voter Registration, Education, and Mobilization

Join us for the SJSU Votes Festival to Celebrate National Voter Registration Day on
September 19, 2023.

We will be on the 7th St. on the Paseo campus walkway from 10am-2pm providing information about voter registration, voting, voting rights, and civic engagement opportunities.

There will also be great voter swag and snacks.

SJSU Votes will be joined by multiple campus and community partners including the
Office of San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, the Office of San Jose City Councilmember Omar Torres,
the Office of State Senator Dave Cortese, the Office of State Assemblymember Ash Kalra,
SJSU Associated Students, SJSU Department of Political Science, the Asian Law Alliance,
SJSU Students Against Mass Incarceration, SJSU Pride Center, Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, and many others.

We'd love for you to join us!

#sjsuvotes #VoteReady

https://www.sjsuvotes.org/events

https://nationalvoterregistrationday.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 10:29AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code