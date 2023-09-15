SJSU Votes Festival 2023: Voter Registration, Education, and MobilizationJoin us for the SJSU Votes Festival to Celebrate National Voter Registration Day onSeptember 19, 2023.We will be on the 7th St. on the Paseo campus walkway from 10am-2pm providing information about voter registration, voting, voting rights, and civic engagement opportunities.There will also be great voter swag and snacks.SJSU Votes will be joined by multiple campus and community partners including theOffice of San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, the Office of San Jose City Councilmember Omar Torres,the Office of State Senator Dave Cortese, the Office of State Assemblymember Ash Kalra,SJSU Associated Students, SJSU Department of Political Science, the Asian Law Alliance,SJSU Students Against Mass Incarceration, SJSU Pride Center, Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, and many others.We'd love for you to join us!#sjsuvotes #VoteReady