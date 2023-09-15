top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/19/2023
California Government & Elections

National Voter Registration Day

sm_2023_national_voter_registration_day.jpg
original image (1906x826)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Time:
7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
National Voter Registration Day
Location Details:
Find SF Bay Area events here: https://nationalvoterregistrationday.org/events/

Register to vote in CA here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

Or register in person at your county's registrar/election office
NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAY

CA voter online registration here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

Celebrated on the third Tuesday of September this year, National Voter Registration Day
will be taking place on September 19, 2023.

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating our democracy.
First observed in 2012, it has quickly gained momentum ever since. Over 5 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday to date.

Every year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register.
National Voter Registration Day wants to make sure everyone has the opportunity to vote.

On Tuesday September 19, 2023 volunteers and organizations from all over the country
will “hit the streets” in a single day of coordinated field, technology and media efforts.
National Voter Registration Day seeks to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities to reach tens of thousands of voters who may not register otherwise.

Find an event near you: https://nationalvoterregistrationday.org/events/

Website: https://nationalvoterregistrationday.org/

____________________________________________________________

WHO CAN REGISTER TO VOTE IN CALIFORNIA?

All Registered Voters Can Vote in a Primary or General Election

To register to vote in California, you must be:

--A United States citizen and a resident of California
--18 years old or older on Election Day
--Not currently in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony (for more information on the rights of people who have been incarcerated, please see the Secretary of State's Voting Rights: Persons with a Criminal History), and
--Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court (for more information, please see Voting Rights: Persons Subject to Conservatorship).

https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/voting-california/who-can-vote-california

▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪

REGISTER TO VOTE

#BeAVoter

VOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

You can also check your current registration status to ensure your information is correct.

____________________________________________________________

NONPARTISAN BALLOT INFORMATION

VOTER'S EDGE: https://votersedge.org/ca

Voter’s Edge California (VEC) is a joint project of MapLight and the League of Women Voters of California Education Fund (LWVCEF). It is a comprehensive, nonpartisan online guide to elections covering federal, state, and local races in the state of California.

BALLOTPEDIA: https://ballotpedia.org/Main_Page

Statement: Ballotpedia is nonprofit and nonpartisan. We are not affiliated with any political campaign or advocacy group. Our goal is for Ballotpedia to be objective and nonpartisan. We think voters deserve to see the facts so they can make their own decisions. We are firmly committed to neutrality.
For more information: https://nationalvoterregistrationday.org/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 10:06AM
§
by National Voter Registration Day
Fri, Sep 15, 2023 10:06AM
sm_national_voter_reg_day.jpg
original image (1624x1624)
https://nationalvoterregistrationday.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code