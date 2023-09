NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAYCA voter online registration here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/ Celebrated on the third Tuesday of September this year, National Voter Registration Daywill be taking place on September 19, 2023.National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating our democracy.First observed in 2012, it has quickly gained momentum ever since. Over 5 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday to date.Every year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register.National Voter Registration Day wants to make sure everyone has the opportunity to vote.On Tuesday September 19, 2023 volunteers and organizations from all over the countrywill “hit the streets” in a single day of coordinated field, technology and media efforts.National Voter Registration Day seeks to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities to reach tens of thousands of voters who may not register otherwise.Find an event near you: https://nationalvoterregistrationday.org/events/ Website: https://nationalvoterregistrationday.org/ ____________________________________________________________WHO CAN REGISTER TO VOTE IN CALIFORNIA?All Registered Voters Can Vote in a Primary or General ElectionTo register to vote in California, you must be:--A United States citizen and a resident of California--18 years old or older on Election Day--Not currently in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony (for more information on the rights of people who have been incarcerated, please see the Secretary of State's Voting Rights: Persons with a Criminal History), and--Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court (for more information, please see Voting Rights: Persons Subject to Conservatorship).▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪▪REGISTER TO VOTE#BeAVoterVOTE: Register or Pre-Register (16-17 yrs) here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/ You can also check your current registration status to ensure your information is correct.____________________________________________________________NONPARTISAN BALLOT INFORMATIONVOTER'S EDGE: https://votersedge.org/ca Voter’s Edge California (VEC) is a joint project of MapLight and the League of Women Voters of California Education Fund (LWVCEF). It is a comprehensive, nonpartisan online guide to elections covering federal, state, and local races in the state of California.BALLOTPEDIA: https://ballotpedia.org/Main_Page Statement: Ballotpedia is nonprofit and nonpartisan. We are not affiliated with any political campaign or advocacy group. Our goal is for Ballotpedia to be objective and nonpartisan. We think voters deserve to see the facts so they can make their own decisions. We are firmly committed to neutrality.