Reparations Organizers Targeted by FBI to Speak in Oakland by Uhuru Solidarity Movement

The Uhuru Solidarity Movement presents “The Uhuru 3” on U.S.- wide speaking tour to expose the FBI’s violent, pre-dawn raids and the U.S. Department of Justice baseless charges against African People’s Socialist Party leader Chairman Omali Yeshitela and two reparations activists working under his leadership. Learn about the struggle for reparations and black economic development!

