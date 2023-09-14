From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Global Climate Strike at UC Berkeley
Date:
Friday, September 15, 2023
Time:
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Now Berkeley
Location Details:
Gather at Sather Gate
UC Berkeley
Sather Rd, Berkeley, CA 94720
UC Berkeley
Sather Rd, Berkeley, CA 94720
Climate Speak Out at UC Berkeley
Rally against Climate Catastrophe on Friday, 9/15 at 12:30 pm. Come join us!
Event info: https://map.fridaysforfuture.org/map?e=wXjc-enZ/2023-09-15
Global Climate Strike weekend: https://fridaysforfuture.org/september15/
This event is part of the Global Climate Strike weekend of action against the climate crisis.
For info on the main Northern California protest, Newsom and Biden: End Fossil Fuels! happening in Sacramento on Sept. 17, go here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/newsom-show-us-your-climate-ambition
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/sonberkeley/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 14, 2023 2:19PM
