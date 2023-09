UFCLP RWF Meeting On Chile, Robo CarsSaturday September 16, 2023 at 2PM at474 Valencia St./16th St. San FranciscoJoin to hear a report on the 1973 Chile coup, report from Chile and protest at the AFL-CIO in Washington DC for it’s supporting the1973 coup with the CIA,A report on Robot Taxi AI,Report On UAW strikeA report on the Argentina general strike.Report On Non-profits and privatization CCSF, Monday 9/18/23 CCSF Civil Service Commission Rm 400 2:00PMThere will be a rally on Tuesday in Sacramento against Robo Trucks and a rally at SF DA Jenkins On Wed Sep 20 at 12:00 noon.The United Front Committtee For A Labor Party UFCLP, RWF and other supporters of a labor party are meeting onSaturday September 16, 2023 at 2PM at474 Valencia St./16th St. San FranciscoFor More information 415-867-0628UFCLP.orgRevolutionary Workers FrontJoin Teamsters and CA Labor as we caravan across the state to our Capitol to call on Gov Newsom to sign AB 316. Buses will leave from San Francisco on 9/19 from the BillGraham Auditorium at 8 am and will return by 3 pm. Lunch and snacks will be provided. labormedia1 [at] gmail.com Switch account