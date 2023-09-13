From the Open-Publishing Calendar
9/16 UFCLP RWF Meeting On Chile, Robo Cars, Rally In Sacramento on 9/19 & SF At DA’s
Saturday, September 16, 2023
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Meeting
UFCLP, RWF
474 Valencia St.
San Francisco
UFCLP RWF Meeting On Chile, Robo Cars
Saturday September 16, 2023 at 2PM at
474 Valencia St./16th St. San Francisco
Join to hear a report on the 1973 Chile coup, report from Chile and protest at the AFL-CIO in Washington DC for it’s supporting the
1973 coup with the CIA,
A report on Robot Taxi AI,
Report On UAW strike
A report on the Argentina general strike.
Report On Non-profits and privatization CCSF, Monday 9/18/23 CCSF Civil Service Commission Rm 400 2:00PM
There will be a rally on Tuesday in Sacramento against Robo Trucks and a rally at SF DA Jenkins On Wed Sep 20 at 12:00 noon.
The United Front Committtee For A Labor Party UFCLP, RWF and other supporters of a labor party are meeting on
Saturday September 16, 2023 at 2PM at
474 Valencia St./16th St. San Francisco
For More information 415-867-0628
UFCLP.org
info [at] ufclp.org
Revolutionary Workers Front
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScU4n3z5Fc3myU5mmtR5vQcRMgHyvsAE8N3Hvki3jogxy_D8g/viewform
Join Teamsters and CA Labor as we caravan across the state to our Capitol to call on Gov Newsom to sign AB 316. Buses will leave from San Francisco on 9/19 from the Bill
Graham Auditorium at 8 am and will return by 3 pm. Lunch and snacks will be provided.
labormedia1 [at] gmail.com Switch account
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
