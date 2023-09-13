NAKA Dance Theater Presents Y Basta Ya! The Performance of the Performance

Date:

Thursday, October 26, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

NAKA Dance Theater

Location Details:

EastSide Arts Alliance

2277 International Boulevard

Oakland, CA 94606

Oct. 26, 27, and 28 at 7pm, Oct 28 at 3pm, Oct 29 at 2pm



NAKA Dance Theater announces "Y Basta Ya! The Performance of the Performance," a film and live performance of the seven-year-long multidisciplinary and multilingual performance project - "Y Basta Ya!" - highlighting stories of Indigenous and Latine immigrant women and their intimate and personal exploration of issues of race, gender violence, and invisibility, and individual and collective power. NAKA Dance Theater Co-Directors Jose Ome Mazatl and Debby Kajiyama and their collaborators reflect on their experiences of creating the piece, focusing on key artifacts, costumes and photos and reflecting on border-crossings and the loss of languages to create a dream-like, multimedia-infused "Performance of the Performance." "Y Basta Ya!" is an ongoing project engaging Latine community members in different cities across the US.



Created by Mazatl and Kajiyama in partnership with members of Mujeres Unidas y Activas (MUA), a grassroots organization promoting individual healing and community power, Y Basta Ya! engages an intimate and personal exploration of issues of race, gender violence and invisibility, and their individual and collective effects on survivors. Each "Performance of the Performance" begins with a workshop led by the women in the original community performance. Live and through video, they share stories reflecting on their individual and collective transformation and dreaming about the future.



The creative process happens in Circulos de Aprendizaje (Collaborative Learning Circles) - groups of women who gather regularly to creatively research and resolve problems that affect their own community. From there, they share what they have learned with their broader community and continue the learning and creative problem-solving process. Rather than presenting performances in traditional theater venues, NAKA activates spaces that belong to the community in question: cultural centers, street corners, bakeries, or neighborhood parks.



$25.