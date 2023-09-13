From the Open-Publishing Calendar
DACA in Danger: Virtual Community Call
Date:
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
United We Dream
Location Details:
Virtual meeting
DACA in Danger: Community Call
RSVP to join our “DACA in Danger: Community Call!” on Thursday, September 14 at 7pm ET/ 6 pm CT/ 5 pm MT/ 4 pm PT
RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/daca-in-danger-community-call
Facebook info: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedWeDream/
A new anti-immigrant decision on DACA was just issued, but we know that DACA is legal & right.
Judge Hanen of TX - the same judge who ended first time applications 2 years ago - ruled negatively on the Biden Admin’s new DACA rule. Now, the future of the DACA program is in the hands of Trump-appointed judges. Now the future of the DACA program is in the hands of Trump-appointed judges.
This new judgment tells us that we need to bring our same community protection energy to the fight as we did in 2020 when the Supreme Court sided in our favor on DACA.
Right now, DACA renewals and Advanced Parole applications are still being accepted. But to make sure you get the full breakdown on where we go from here, and have space to get your questions answered, we are hosting a Community Call.
Allies and educators are also welcome at this Community Call.
----------------------------------
UWD FB Post:
BREAKING: Texas Judge Hanen has issued a decision on DACA—he's once again arguing to close the program, but will allow to continue processing DACA renewals for now.
For more info: 📲Text DACAINFO to 787-57
ÚLTIMA HORA: El juez Hanen de Texas ha emitido su decisión acerca del programa de DACA–aún esta pidiendo terminar el programa, pero por el momento las renovaciones de DACA siguen abiertas.
Para mas información: 📲Textea DACAINFO al 78757
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/daca-in-d...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 13, 2023 6:31PM
