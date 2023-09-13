top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Health, Housing & Public Services Police State & Prisons

Street Shit Sheet #172: Update the Outdated SC Free Guide !

by Robert Norse (rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)
Wed, Sep 13, 2023 2:13PM
A few more blurbs from the byways along with a reprinted copy of the badly outdated Santa Cruz Free Guide on the reverse side. Guide manager Evan Morrison and his staff, have so far maintained silence around concerns that their "Guide" is leading folks to closed services, full waiting lists, and other dead ends--truly needing updating.
street_shit_sheet_172.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (678.1KB)
Street Shit Sheet #172 includes a full copy of the most updated version of the Santa Cruz Free Guide which may be receiving City money to maintain its on-line website and printed edition.

The on-line edition can be found at https://santacruzfreeguide.org/static/pdfs/SC011023_eng.pdf If you check the bottom of the page, you can find the last date it was updated (Jan 19, 2023). It's information on Food Not Bombs, a principal supplier of food and communal space for folks outside is 4 months out of date; Likewise with Footbridge Services.

Street Shit Sheet invites readers (including indybay.org patrons) to pass on their experiences, positive or negative, regarding the "services" offered.

Notably missing is a "Green Book" for folks outside--specifying where homeless people are unwelcome (such as Louden Nelson Center bathrooms, restrooms in coffee shops & restaurants downtown generally, etc).

Those folks still banned from Bookshop Santa Cruz should be aware that the restroom was and probably still is funded with City money and so is open whether the Coonerty family staff likes that person or not. I speak as an activist banned since 1994 from the Bookshop for mounting educational boycott demonstrations against the store because of Neal and Ryan Coonerty's anti-homeless positions while Councilmember and Mayor.

Please e-mail your experiences with places mentioned (and those that should be) on the SC Free Guide to provide the basis for a future hand-out that is more accurate. Also let me know about any positive or negative activity regarding homeless folks for Street Shit Sheet summary.
For more information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org
§Most Recent On-Line Santa Cruz Free Guide
by Robert Norse
Wed, Sep 13, 2023 2:13PM
Please pass on any more current information to rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com to make the Guide more usable.
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
§Current Santa Cruz Free Guide
by santacruzfreeguide.org/
Wed, Sep 13, 2023 2:30PM
sm_scan_20230913__12_.jpg
original image (850x1170)
Corrections are much appreciated.

Critical comments in this article are solely the responsibility of the Street Shit Sheet editor, Robert Norse. The Guide's on-line phone number is 325-2699, though several calls have have not prompted any response.
http://santacruzfreeguide.org/ www.huff...
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Review Recent Back Issues of the Street Shit Sheet
Robert Norse
Wed, Sep 13, 2023 9:02PM
