Street Shit Sheet #172: Update the Outdated SC Free Guide ! rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com) by Robert Norse

A few more blurbs from the byways along with a reprinted copy of the badly outdated Santa Cruz Free Guide on the reverse side. Guide manager Evan Morrison and his staff, have so far maintained silence around concerns that their "Guide" is leading folks to closed services, full waiting lists, and other dead ends--truly needing updating.