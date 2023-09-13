From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Mme. Mildred Aristide Speaking in the Bay Area
Date:
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Haiti Action Committee
Location Details:
First Presbyterian Church of Oakland
2619 Broadway, Oakland
We are honored to announce that Mme. Mildred Aristide, the former First Lady of Haiti and a member of the Board of Administration of the University of the Dr. Aristide Foundation (UNIFA), will be coming soon to the Bay Area to discuss the remarkable work of UNIFA amidst the deepening crisis in Haiti.
As always, Haitians continue to persevere in the face of the most daunting challenges. One shining example is the ongoing work of the University of the Dr. Aristide Foundation, which now has over 5,000 students and faculties in Medicine, Nursing, Dentistry, Physical Therapy, Law, Architecture, Economics, Education, and Agriculture, and just opened a new teaching hospital. UNIFA embodies the spirit of the new Haiti being built under the most trying conditions.
SPONSORED BY THE HAITI EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND AND HAITI ACTION COMMITTEE
To help support the vital work of UNIFA and its teaching hospital at this critical time, please donate at haitiemergencyrelief.org
For more information: https://www.haitisolidarity.net
