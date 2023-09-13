Mme. Mildred Aristide Speaking in the Bay Area

Date:

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Haiti Action Committee

Location Details:

First Presbyterian Church of Oakland

2619 Broadway, Oakland

We are honored to announce that Mme. Mildred Aristide, the former First Lady of Haiti and a member of the Board of Administration of the University of the Dr. Aristide Foundation (UNIFA), will be coming soon to the Bay Area to discuss the remarkable work of UNIFA amidst the deepening crisis in Haiti.



As always, Haitians continue to persevere in the face of the most daunting challenges. One shining example is the ongoing work of the University of the Dr. Aristide Foundation, which now has over 5,000 students and faculties in Medicine, Nursing, Dentistry, Physical Therapy, Law, Architecture, Economics, Education, and Agriculture, and just opened a new teaching hospital. UNIFA embodies the spirit of the new Haiti being built under the most trying conditions.



SPONSORED BY THE HAITI EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND AND HAITI ACTION COMMITTEE

To help support the vital work of UNIFA and its teaching hospital at this critical time, please donate at haitiemergencyrelief.org