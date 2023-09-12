From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Diplomacy Not War in Ukraine
Date:
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Email:
Phone:
415-954-2763
Location Details:
Town clock, Water Street near Pacific Ave.
In solidarity with nationwide events for peace organized by Code Pink, Peace in Ukraine Coalition, and Defuse Nuclear War.
