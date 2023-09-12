top
U.S. Government & Elections

Restore the Vote Town Hall: Help Stop Anti-Voter Laws Suppressing People of Color

restore_the_vote_town_hall____declaration_for_american_democracy_coalition.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Time:
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
DFAD, Black Voters Matter and more
Location Details:
Virtual town hall
Join Declaration for American Democracy, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and experts from the Southern Poverty Law Center to discuss voter disenfranchisement and how you can
get involved to prevent it in your state.

Thursday, September 14 @ 3:30 - 4:30 PM PT (6:30 – 7:30 PM ET)

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/dfadcoalition/event/578178/

HOST: Declaration for American Democracy

Partners: Southern Poverty Law Center, Black Voters Matter, Public Citizen


In 2022, an estimated 4.6 million Americans were disenfranchised by Jim Crow era laws that
ban voting for people with prior felony convictions.

Some states, like Florida, also require people to pay court-ordered fines before regaining voting rights — even if they have already completed their sentences.

These discriminatory laws disproportionately target Black and Brown Americans, and prevent them from having a voice in our democracy. These relics of one of the most violent and un-democratic periods of our history must go!

Declaration for American Democracy joins our allies at Black Voters Matter and Public Citizen in hosting various organizing events across the country to defend the right to vote and prevent disenfranchisement in future elections.

Join us for this Restore the Vote panel of experts as we discuss the impact of disenfranchisement, how you and those impacted can get involved in your state, and how we can achieve the restoration of voting rights for Americans across the country.

Together, we can work to restore voting rights for Americans who have been targeted by anti-democratic forces for generations!
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/dfadcoalition/even...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 12:44PM
§
by DFAD, Black Voters Matter and more
Tue, Sep 12, 2023 12:44PM
sm_dfad.jpg
original image (960x960)
https://www.mobilize.us/dfadcoalition/even...
