Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik On Retaliation, Toxics & Corruption & Poisoning Workers
Apple former seinor engineering program manager Ashley Gjøvik became a whistleblower after discovering that her office which was located on a Superfund site and her apartment which was located next to an Apple silicon factory was spewing dangerous toxins and chemicals. She discusses her struggle with Apple and what her RICO suit is about.
Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik On Retaliation, Toxics & Corruption-Poisoning The People & Workers
Apple former senior engineering program manager Ashley Gjøvik became a whistleblower after discovering that her office which was located on a Superfund site and her apartment which was located next to an Apple silicon factory was spewing dangerous toxins and chemicals. She talks on WorkWeek about her long battle for environmental justice, labor and human rights at this trillion dollar company. She was sickened by the toxins and then targeted bullied and terrorized by Apple managers and security to get her to quit and give up the fight for justice. She also learned that government agencies had been captured and were colluding with Apple and politicians refused to take on Apple because of their size and power.
On September 7, 2023 she filed a historic RICO suit against Apple that brought together numerous criminal violations and a systemic violation of worker, human rights and the environmental protection laws.
This interview was done on 9/9/23.
The RICO suit and her commentary is at:
https://gjovik.co/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Gjovik-v-Apple-Complaint.pdf
WorkWeek
Additional Media:
The Union Busting War On Apple Workers & NLRB Ruling For Fired Apple Worker Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/ycxIbfO-pG0
US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh: Stop US DOL OSHA Whistleblower Corruption Now
https://www.change.org/.../marty-walsh-stop-us-dol-osha...
http://justiceatapple.com/
Apple Toxic Is It Above The Law? With Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/cvxNLu7BhaI
Part II: My personal hellscape of conflicts of interest, obstruction, & arbitrary denials of due process continues…
https://ashleygjovik.substack.com/.../field-notes-on...
Apple Wanted Her Fired. It Settled on an Absurd Excuse
https://gizmodo.com/apple-wanted-her-fired-it-settled-on...
Apple Employee Blows Whistle on Illegal Spying and Toxic Working Conditions
https://truthout.org/.../apple-employee-blows-whistle-on.../
Silicon Valley Chemical Contamination & Exposure
http://www.whatsintheair.org/silicon-valley.html
I thought I was dying: My apartment was built on toxic waste
https://sfbayview.com/.../i-thought-i-was-dying-my.../
WW 4-22-22 The Corporate Capture Of OSHA & The US Government Corruption Cover-up
https://soundcloud.com/.../ww-4-22-22-the-corporate...
On Workers Memorial Day 2021 Former OSHA WPP Lawyer & Investigator Darrell Whitman Speaks Out!
https://youtu.be/9ZL9cSolNFw
OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k
OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k
OSHA, Corruption & The Capture of US Inspector Generals With Whistleblower Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUVIu-Op8Wg&t=33s
The Office Of Special Counsel OSC, Corruption, Kerner & OSHA WPP Whistleblower Lawyer Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCxYm65qwaI
https://techcrunch.com/.../labor-officials-found-that.../
https://www.entrepreneur.com/.../apple-violated.../444043
https://www.theregister.com/2023/02/01/nlrb_apple_labor_laws
https://www.reuters.com/.../apple-workplace-rules.../
https://www.fudzilla.com/.../56240-watchdog-barks-at...
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/9hj0HSkCnL0
