Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik On Retaliation, Toxics & Corruption & Poisoning Workers by Labor Video Project

Apple former seinor engineering program manager Ashley Gjøvik became a whistleblower after discovering that her office which was located on a Superfund site and her apartment which was located next to an Apple silicon factory was spewing dangerous toxins and chemicals. She discusses her struggle with Apple and what her RICO suit is about.