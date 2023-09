Apple former seinor engineering program manager Ashley Gjøvik became a whistleblower after discovering that her office which was located on a Superfund site and her apartment which was located next to an Apple silicon factory was spewing dangerous toxins and chemicals. She discusses her struggle with Apple and what her RICO suit is about.

Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik On Retaliation, Toxics & Corruption-Poisoning The People & WorkersApple former senior engineering program manager Ashley Gjøvik became a whistleblower after discovering that her office which was located on a Superfund site and her apartment which was located next to an Apple silicon factory was spewing dangerous toxins and chemicals. She talks on WorkWeek about her long battle for environmental justice, labor and human rights at this trillion dollar company. She was sickened by the toxins and then targeted bullied and terrorized by Apple managers and security to get her to quit and give up the fight for justice. She also learned that government agencies had been captured and were colluding with Apple and politicians refused to take on Apple because of their size and power.On September 7, 2023 she filed a historic RICO suit against Apple that brought together numerous criminal violations and a systemic violation of worker, human rights and the environmental protection laws.This interview was done on 9/9/23.