Yard Sale/Bake Sale for Reparations to African People
Date:
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Uhuru Solidarity Movement
Location Details:
3880 Brighton Ave, Oakland, CA 94602
The Uhuru Solidarity Movement is holding an epic yard sale and bake sale for reparations to African people.
There is a large array of items to be sold from furniture, clothes, jewelry, appliances, home goods, children's toys and games, etc.
We will also have yummy baked goods to add to our sales.
This will support the Black Power Blueprint which is building an independent African economy.
Look forward to seeing you there!
For more information: https://www.uhurusolidarity.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 11:09AM
