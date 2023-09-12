Yard Sale/Bake Sale for Reparations to African People

Date:

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time:

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Uhuru Solidarity Movement

Location Details:

3880 Brighton Ave, Oakland, CA 94602

The Uhuru Solidarity Movement is holding an epic yard sale and bake sale for reparations to African people.



There is a large array of items to be sold from furniture, clothes, jewelry, appliances, home goods, children's toys and games, etc.



We will also have yummy baked goods to add to our sales.



This will support the Black Power Blueprint which is building an independent African economy.



Look forward to seeing you there!