top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/23/2023
East Bay Racial Justice

Yard Sale/Bake Sale for Reparations to African People

sm_gs_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Uhuru Solidarity Movement
Location Details:
3880 Brighton Ave, Oakland, CA 94602
The Uhuru Solidarity Movement is holding an epic yard sale and bake sale for reparations to African people.

There is a large array of items to be sold from furniture, clothes, jewelry, appliances, home goods, children's toys and games, etc.

We will also have yummy baked goods to add to our sales.

This will support the Black Power Blueprint which is building an independent African economy.

Look forward to seeing you there!
For more information: https://www.uhurusolidarity.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 11:09AM
§
by Uhuru Solidarity Movement
Tue, Sep 12, 2023 11:09AM
sm_gs5.jpg
original image (960x2079)
https://www.uhurusolidarity.org/
§
by Uhuru Solidarity Movement
Tue, Sep 12, 2023 11:09AM
sm_gs3.jpg
original image (960x2079)
https://www.uhurusolidarity.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code