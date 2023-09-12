Ofelia Rivas, Tohono O'odham, said a new report to the UN Human Rights Council on militarization and Indigenous Peoples, fails to relay the impacts and is padded with words stolen by college professors from authentic Native people. Ofelia describes the racket of non-profits hustling for money at the United Nations, and the profiteering academics and fake chiefs.

§ by Brenda Norrell

The new report on militarization impacts on Indigenous Peoples fails to convey the magnitude of the testimony at the UN Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Geneva in July, including the powerful statement of a young Indigenous woman from Russia now living in exile. She refuted Russia's claim that Indigenous youths are given an alternative to military service. Instead, they are being forcibly mobilized and dying in the Ukraine war. She said the UN's draft report gave credibility to the Federation of Russia's statement and created a lack of confidence in the ongoing process at the U.N.