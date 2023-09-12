From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Davis: Global Climate Strike - March, Rally & "Die-in" Protest
Date:
Friday, September 15, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Fridays For Future Davis
Email:
Location Details:
Starting point: Veterans Memorial Center & Theatre
203 E. 14th Street, Davis 95616
Then march to rally: Central Park at 5th Street and B Street
(GPS: 401 4th St, Davis, CA 95616)
203 E. 14th Street, Davis 95616
Then march to rally: Central Park at 5th Street and B Street
(GPS: 401 4th St, Davis, CA 95616)
END FOSSIL FUELS!
Join Fridays For Future Davis to protest the climate emergency at our Global Climate Strike march and rally on September 15th, 2023.
From chanting, to singing, to a "die in", and an "ACTION TABLE", join us as we encourage local and international leaders to step up to End Fossil Fuels in the fight against Climate Change!
The march is scheduled to start at 12PM, and will likely last until 3:30 PM at Central Park, although you are free to leave whenever you would like.
More info:
https://sites.google.com/view/fridaysforfuturedavis/september-15th-2023-global-strike
https://actionnetwork.org/events/fridays-for-future-global-strike-2
Why Are We Marching in Davis?
We are those who are already feeling the effects of climate change. Here in Davis we have witnessed ash fall from the sky as temperatures reach the highest they ever have... just like the year before. Things wont get better unless we fight. We have no choice.
This time we are marching for 2 reasons: We insist Biden declares a climate emergency and demand that Newsom ends fossil fuel permits immediately.
Furthermore, according to Queer Youth Assemble:
"Walkouts allow students to engage in political action. Youth cannot vote and do not have much economic sway, but walking out, especially out of school, can be very powerful (Queer Youth Assemble Pg 4)."
"Walkouts are impactful. They let many people who recognize an issue come together and express their thoughts and emotions, raising awareness among other students, staff, and their wider community (Queer Youth Assemble Pg 4)."
"Walkouts can get media attention. If you are able to get many people to walk out with you, local media and newspapers may get involved, and can help spread your message and raise awareness of your issue at an even broader scale (Queer Youth Assemble Pg 4)."
ACCESSIBILITY
Everyone is welcome! Please bring friends and family along
Multiple ways to be involved:
--If you cannot attend in person for any reason, consider white/green (the Fridays For Future colors) in support
--Also consider looking at action items you feel comfortable participating in located on our website
--Leaving early or midway or not participating/Joining at Central Park
--Totally cool to consider getting involved in a different way, but always do what's best for you!
--We also encourage those who may have more difficulty walking to meet us at Central Park around 12:20
Some ways you can self-accommodate at the protest:
--Using headphones to reduce noise
--Bringing mobility aids
--Moving around or not staying seated
--Asking for specific seating/placements during rally for those affected by temperature or are wheelchair users
--Needing information communicated alternatively or more slowly (ask one of the organizers)
**What ever it is you need to do to best accommodate your needs that may not be on this list, feel free! The most important thing about this walkout is that you feel safe and are able to contribute in any ways that you can. Feel free to reach out to us if we can do something to personally help this space be more inclusive for you, and we would love to! **
GENERAL GUIDELINES of SAFETY:
General:
--We are here to have a peaceful protest. Weapons, alcohol, or drugs of any kind are strictly forbidden.
--No violence: This is a peaceful walkout in protest of big oil and climate contributors, violence is not permitted
--Be respectful of speakers and leaders
Covid Safety:
*We are still in a global pandemic, and are currently having a surge please consider others saftey*
--Please wear a mask if you can
--Many many people are still at risk for Covid or other illnesses spreading at this time
--Monitor for potential covid symptoms before/after
--Since this is a large group event PLEASE DO NOT COME IF YOU ARE SICK AND PLEASE LEAVE IF YOU START FEELING SICK
For more information: https://sites.google.com/view/fridaysforfu...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 9:03AM
