U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Mediocre Border Wall Report Minimizes U.S. Government Violence and Destruction

by Brenda Norrell
Tue, Sep 12, 2023 9:03AM
A new U.S. report on the border wall construction minimizes the violence and destruction by the U.S. government. The U.S. blew up Tohono O'odham and Apache burial places with dynamite, killed saguaro cacti, destroyed migration paths of endangered species, violated precious water, destroyed sacred sites, and scraped the fragile Sonoran Desert and border ecosystems.
screenshot_2023-09-08_4.21.40_am.png
Mediocre Border Wall Report Minimizes U.S. Government Violence and Destruction

By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, September 12, 2023

A new U.S. report on the border wall construction minimizes the violence and destruction by the United States government. The U.S. blew up Tohono O'odham and Apache burial places with dynamite, killed saguaro cacti, destroyed migration paths of endangered species, violated precious water, destroyed sacred sites, and scraped the fragile Sonoran Desert and border ecosystems.

The border report attempts to excuse the United States' failed consultation with Tohono O'odham and Pascua Yaqui Nations, attempts to excuse the waiver and violation of all federal laws, and does not include the U.S. government's own agents' involvement with illegal drug and weapons running across the border.

The 72-page report, released by the Government Accountability Office assessed the destruction caused by building the border wall, from 2017 -- 2021. Although it is defined as an independent government office -- in reality, it is the government reporting on itself. Another fox in the henhouse.

The report states an emergency national security action was used to redirect U.S. military funding to build the border wall -- but it fails to point out that large numbers of U.S. Border Patrol and ICE agents have been arrested for drug running and spotting for the cartels.
The report does not include the U.S. government's covert operations known as "gun-walking" across the border which supplies automatic weapons to the cartels in failed attempts to track automatic weapons to the cartels.

Tohono O'odham Chairman Ned Norris Jr. spoke to a Congressional committee in February 2020 and described the pain of the U.S. government violence at Monument Hill, along the western border of the Tohono O'odham Nation on the Arizona border.

"It's hard to see the blasting you showed on the video today because I know in my heart and what our elders have told us and what we have learned that that area was home to our ancestors," said Norris, choking up. "Blasting and doing what we saw today has totally disturbed, totally forever damaged our people."

Read more at Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/09/mediocre-border-wall-report-minimizes.html

Also see: The United Nations and U.S. Government -- What their new reports are not telling you by Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/09/the-united-nations-and-us-government.html

Top photo: An image you will not see in the U.S. government's new border wall construction report: Wildlife halted during migrations by the border wall. Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva calls the border wall a racist stunt and "symbolic message of hate." (Image: Skye Islands video/screenshot Censored News)
screenshot_2023-09-08_4.38.56_am.png
The United States government blew up with dynamite Tohono O'odham and Apache burial places at Monument Hill in Arizona to build the border wall, and arrogantly invited the media to watch.
sm_screenshot_2023-09-08_2.41.48_am.jpg
Saguaro cacti were ripped from the earth to build the border wall and died trying to survive. The fragile Sonoran desert was devastated by the construction, sacred sites destroyed, and precious water wasted.
