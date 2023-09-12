top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services

WHO-ICRC Basic Emergency Care Course

by PNW Street Medics
Tue, Sep 12, 2023 7:46AM
Developed by WHO and International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC), in collaboration with the International Federation for Emergency Medicine (IFEM), the *Basic Emergency Care (BEC): Approach to the Acutely Ill and Injured* course is an open-access training course for first contact health workers who manage acute illness and injury with limited resources.
sm_basic_emergency_care_cover.jpg
original image (378x741)
WHO-ICRC Basic Emergency Care

Course contents

Module 1: The ABCDE and SAMPLE history approach:
By the end of this module, you should be able to: list the hazards and elements that must be considered when approaching an ill or injured person safely; describe the components of the systematic ABCDE approach to emergency patients; assess each element of the ABCDE approach (assess an airway & explain when to use airway devices and when advanced airway management is needed; assess breathing and explain when to assist breathing; assess fluid status (circulation) and provide appropriate fluid resuscitation); describe the signs and symptoms of acute life-threatening conditions; describe the critical ABCDE actions for acute life-threatening conditions; describe special paediatric considerations for the ABCDE approach; list the elements of and perform a relevant SAMPLE history; consider disposition of emergency patients for handover / transfer.

Module 2: Trauma:
By the end of this module, you should be able to: perform the trauma primary survey (ABCDE approach to trauma); recognize life-threatening injuries; identify critical actions for high-risk conditions; recognize key history findings suggestive of high-risk trauma; recognize physical exam findings suggestive of high-risk trauma; know how to perform the trauma secondary survey (head-to-toe trauma exam); recognize and manage important conditions based on history and secondary survey; identify special considerations for pregnant trauma patients; identify special considerations for paediatric trauma patients; consider disposition of trauma patients.

Module 3: Difficulty in Breathing:
By the end of this module, you should be able to: understand key elements from a SAMPLE history for a patient with difficulty in breathing; recognize key history findings suggestive of different causes of difficulty in breathing; describe how to perform a secondary exam for a patient with difficulty in breathing; recognize the signs of difficulty in breathing , list the high-risk causes of difficulty in breathing

Module 4: Shock:
By the end of this module, you should be able to: recognize signs of shock and poor perfusion; perform critical actions for patients with shock; assess fluid status; select appropriate fluid administration based on patient’s age, weight and condition; recognize malnourishment, anaemia and burns and adjust fluid resuscitation accordingly.

Module 5: Altered Mental Status:
By the end of this module, you should be able to: recognize key history findings suggestive of different causes of altered mental status; recognize key physical findings suggestive of different causes of altered mental status; list high-risk causes of altered mental status in adults and children; perform critical actions for high-risk causes of altered mental status.

Module 6: Transfer and Handover:
By the end of this module, you should be able to: analyse the steps needed to transferring patients (destination planning, transport, and handover); reflect on the importance of ensuring the level of services at destination facility match the needs of the patient; anticipate needs that may arise during transport; conduct a structured handover using the SBAR steps (situation, background, assessment, recommendation).

Course duration: Approximately 7 hours.
Enroll On-line here: https://openwho.org/courses/bec
.
.
For more information: https://pnwstreetmedics.blogspot.com/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code