From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
WHO-ICRC Basic Emergency Care Course
Developed by WHO and International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC), in collaboration with the International Federation for Emergency Medicine (IFEM), the *Basic Emergency Care (BEC): Approach to the Acutely Ill and Injured* course is an open-access training course for first contact health workers who manage acute illness and injury with limited resources.
WHO-ICRC Basic Emergency Care
Course contents
Module 1: The ABCDE and SAMPLE history approach:
By the end of this module, you should be able to: list the hazards and elements that must be considered when approaching an ill or injured person safely; describe the components of the systematic ABCDE approach to emergency patients; assess each element of the ABCDE approach (assess an airway & explain when to use airway devices and when advanced airway management is needed; assess breathing and explain when to assist breathing; assess fluid status (circulation) and provide appropriate fluid resuscitation); describe the signs and symptoms of acute life-threatening conditions; describe the critical ABCDE actions for acute life-threatening conditions; describe special paediatric considerations for the ABCDE approach; list the elements of and perform a relevant SAMPLE history; consider disposition of emergency patients for handover / transfer.
Module 2: Trauma:
By the end of this module, you should be able to: perform the trauma primary survey (ABCDE approach to trauma); recognize life-threatening injuries; identify critical actions for high-risk conditions; recognize key history findings suggestive of high-risk trauma; recognize physical exam findings suggestive of high-risk trauma; know how to perform the trauma secondary survey (head-to-toe trauma exam); recognize and manage important conditions based on history and secondary survey; identify special considerations for pregnant trauma patients; identify special considerations for paediatric trauma patients; consider disposition of trauma patients.
Module 3: Difficulty in Breathing:
By the end of this module, you should be able to: understand key elements from a SAMPLE history for a patient with difficulty in breathing; recognize key history findings suggestive of different causes of difficulty in breathing; describe how to perform a secondary exam for a patient with difficulty in breathing; recognize the signs of difficulty in breathing , list the high-risk causes of difficulty in breathing
Module 4: Shock:
By the end of this module, you should be able to: recognize signs of shock and poor perfusion; perform critical actions for patients with shock; assess fluid status; select appropriate fluid administration based on patient’s age, weight and condition; recognize malnourishment, anaemia and burns and adjust fluid resuscitation accordingly.
Module 5: Altered Mental Status:
By the end of this module, you should be able to: recognize key history findings suggestive of different causes of altered mental status; recognize key physical findings suggestive of different causes of altered mental status; list high-risk causes of altered mental status in adults and children; perform critical actions for high-risk causes of altered mental status.
Module 6: Transfer and Handover:
By the end of this module, you should be able to: analyse the steps needed to transferring patients (destination planning, transport, and handover); reflect on the importance of ensuring the level of services at destination facility match the needs of the patient; anticipate needs that may arise during transport; conduct a structured handover using the SBAR steps (situation, background, assessment, recommendation).
Course duration: Approximately 7 hours.
Enroll On-line here: https://openwho.org/courses/bec
.
.
Course contents
Module 1: The ABCDE and SAMPLE history approach:
By the end of this module, you should be able to: list the hazards and elements that must be considered when approaching an ill or injured person safely; describe the components of the systematic ABCDE approach to emergency patients; assess each element of the ABCDE approach (assess an airway & explain when to use airway devices and when advanced airway management is needed; assess breathing and explain when to assist breathing; assess fluid status (circulation) and provide appropriate fluid resuscitation); describe the signs and symptoms of acute life-threatening conditions; describe the critical ABCDE actions for acute life-threatening conditions; describe special paediatric considerations for the ABCDE approach; list the elements of and perform a relevant SAMPLE history; consider disposition of emergency patients for handover / transfer.
Module 2: Trauma:
By the end of this module, you should be able to: perform the trauma primary survey (ABCDE approach to trauma); recognize life-threatening injuries; identify critical actions for high-risk conditions; recognize key history findings suggestive of high-risk trauma; recognize physical exam findings suggestive of high-risk trauma; know how to perform the trauma secondary survey (head-to-toe trauma exam); recognize and manage important conditions based on history and secondary survey; identify special considerations for pregnant trauma patients; identify special considerations for paediatric trauma patients; consider disposition of trauma patients.
Module 3: Difficulty in Breathing:
By the end of this module, you should be able to: understand key elements from a SAMPLE history for a patient with difficulty in breathing; recognize key history findings suggestive of different causes of difficulty in breathing; describe how to perform a secondary exam for a patient with difficulty in breathing; recognize the signs of difficulty in breathing , list the high-risk causes of difficulty in breathing
Module 4: Shock:
By the end of this module, you should be able to: recognize signs of shock and poor perfusion; perform critical actions for patients with shock; assess fluid status; select appropriate fluid administration based on patient’s age, weight and condition; recognize malnourishment, anaemia and burns and adjust fluid resuscitation accordingly.
Module 5: Altered Mental Status:
By the end of this module, you should be able to: recognize key history findings suggestive of different causes of altered mental status; recognize key physical findings suggestive of different causes of altered mental status; list high-risk causes of altered mental status in adults and children; perform critical actions for high-risk causes of altered mental status.
Module 6: Transfer and Handover:
By the end of this module, you should be able to: analyse the steps needed to transferring patients (destination planning, transport, and handover); reflect on the importance of ensuring the level of services at destination facility match the needs of the patient; anticipate needs that may arise during transport; conduct a structured handover using the SBAR steps (situation, background, assessment, recommendation).
Course duration: Approximately 7 hours.
Enroll On-line here: https://openwho.org/courses/bec
.
.
For more information: https://pnwstreetmedics.blogspot.com/
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network