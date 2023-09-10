Continuation: Yes to Peace In Ukraine: No to War Profiteering

Date:

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Peace in Ukraine Coalition

Location Details:

Montgomery BART Station

Market Street (Montgomery and Sansome Sts)

San Franciisco, CA

5PM: This is a continuation of our 4PM BlackRock gathering. Meet us at Montgomery BART station, (Market St, between Montgomery and Sansome), to speak with and flyer BART patrons about war profiteering and our efforts to support an end to the war in Ukraine through peaceful diplomacy not more war.

