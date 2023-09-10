From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Continuation: Yes to Peace In Ukraine: No to War Profiteering
Date:
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Peace in Ukraine Coalition
Location Details:
Montgomery BART Station
Market Street (Montgomery and Sansome Sts)
San Franciisco, CA
Market Street (Montgomery and Sansome Sts)
San Franciisco, CA
5PM: This is a continuation of our 4PM BlackRock gathering. Meet us at Montgomery BART station, (Market St, between Montgomery and Sansome), to speak with and flyer BART patrons about war profiteering and our efforts to support an end to the war in Ukraine through peaceful diplomacy not more war.
For more information: http://www.peaceinukraine.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 10, 2023 7:59PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network