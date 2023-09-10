From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Global Days of Action: Yes to Peace In Ukraine: No to War Profiteering
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Protest
Peace in Ukraine Coalition
BlackRock Financial Investments
400 Howard Street (between First and Fremont Sts)
San Franciisco, CA
400 Howard Street (between First and Fremont Sts)
San Franciisco, CA
This gathering, sponsored by Peace in Ukraine Coalition (peaceinukraine.org), is coordinated with the Global Days of Action (Sept. 30-Oct. 8th) calling for a "Ceasefire & Diplomacy: Not More War in Ukraine".
4PM: Meet us at war profiteer BlackRock’s San Francisco headquarters (400 Howard St, SF...at First St) to challenge their investment practices. BlackRock profits not only from arms sales to Ukraine but aims to profit from Ukraine's reconstruction at the war's end. Shortly before 5PM, we walk to nearby Montgomery BART. (see below)
5PM: Meet us at the Montgomery BART station, (Market St, between Montgomery and Sansome), to speak with and flyer BART patrons about war profiteering and ending the war through peaceful diplomacy.
For more information: http://peaceinukraine.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 10, 2023 7:48PM
