Global Days of Action: Yes to Peace In Ukraine: No to War Profiteering

Date:

Wednesday, October 04, 2023

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Peace in Ukraine Coalition

Location Details:

BlackRock Financial Investments

400 Howard Street (between First and Fremont Sts)

San Franciisco, CA

This gathering, sponsored by Peace in Ukraine Coalition (peaceinukraine.org), is coordinated with the Global Days of Action (Sept. 30-Oct. 8th) calling for a "Ceasefire & Diplomacy: Not More War in Ukraine".



4PM: Meet us at war profiteer BlackRock’s San Francisco headquarters (400 Howard St, SF...at First St) to challenge their investment practices. BlackRock profits not only from arms sales to Ukraine but aims to profit from Ukraine's reconstruction at the war's end. Shortly before 5PM, we walk to nearby Montgomery BART. (see below)



5PM: Meet us at the Montgomery BART station, (Market St, between Montgomery and Sansome), to speak with and flyer BART patrons about war profiteering and ending the war through peaceful diplomacy.

