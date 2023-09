African Community Control of Housing: Then & NowThursday, September 21, 2023, 7 to 8:30pm onlineRegister at CommunityControlofHousing.Eventbrite.comContact oakland [at] uhurusolidarity.org Learn about the Community Control of Housing campaigns led by the Uhuru Movement in the 1980s and the struggles today of Black Star Industries to build dual and contending power in the hands of the African working class.The Uhuru Movement has been leading the struggle for basic human rights by and for the black working class with past and current victories around community control of housing.This webinar features Bakari Olatunji the West Coast Representative of the African People's Socialist Party & Maureen Wagner, the chair of Uhuru Foods & Pies and member of the African People's Solidarity Committee.Sponsored by the Days of Reparations Oakland, a campaign of the Uhuru Solidarity Movement. OaklandReparations.Eventbrite.com