East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

African Community Control of Housing: Then & Now

sm_screen_shot_2023-09-10_at_10.37.45_am.jpg
original image (1408x936)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Wendy S
Location Details:
On Zoom.
Register at CommunityControlofHousing.Eventbrite.com
Contact oakland [at] uhurusolidarity.org

Learn about the Community Control of Housing campaigns led by the Uhuru Movement in the 1980s and the struggles today of Black Star Industries to build dual and contending power in the hands of the African working class.

The Uhuru Movement has been leading the struggle for basic human rights by and for the black working class with past and current victories around community control of housing.

This webinar features Bakari Olatunji the West Coast Representative of the African People's Socialist Party & Maureen Wagner, the chair of Uhuru Foods & Pies and member of the African People's Solidarity Committee.
Sponsored by the Days of Reparations Oakland, a campaign of the Uhuru Solidarity Movement. OaklandReparations.Eventbrite.com
For more information: http://CommunityControlofHousing.Eventbrit...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Sep 10, 2023 6:46PM
