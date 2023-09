Communities for Sustainable Monterey County and the Rotary Club of Monterey Cannery Row invite the public to an inspiring event featuring Paul Hawken, a world-renowned environmentalist, entrepreneur, visionary and New York Times best-selling author, as he shares his vision for ending the climate crisis in one generation.When: October 25th, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.4 p.m. Gallery and Silent Auction Open5:30 p.m. Presentation beginsReserve Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-of-hope-with-paul-hawken-registration-699075602947 Questions? https://sustainablemontereycounty.org/phawkeneventfaqs-2/