A Conversation with Paul Hawken: An Evening of Hope
Wednesday, October 25, 2023
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Class/Workshop
Catherine Crockett
Otter Student Union at CSU Monterey Bay. 3118 Inter-Garrison Rd, Seaside, CA, Building #552.
Map and Directions: https://csumb.edu/map/
Parking Permits: https://pmb.csustan.edu/dailypermits/#!/
Communities for Sustainable Monterey County and the Rotary Club of Monterey Cannery Row invite the public to an inspiring event featuring Paul Hawken, a world-renowned environmentalist, entrepreneur, visionary and New York Times best-selling author, as he shares his vision for ending the climate crisis in one generation.
When: October 25th, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
4 p.m. Gallery and Silent Auction Open
5:30 p.m. Presentation begins
Reserve Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-of-hope-with-paul-hawken-registration-699075602947
Questions? https://sustainablemontereycounty.org/phawkeneventfaqs-2/
For more information: https://sustainablemontereycounty.org/anev...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 9:58PM
