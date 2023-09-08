From the Open-Publishing Calendar
International Day of Peace Celebration
Date:
Friday, September 22, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955. between Sonoma Ave and Hamilton Ave. Ample, free street parking.
Potluck and Film Screening, followed by a conversation. The documentary, Peace One Day, chronicles filmmaker Jeremy Gilley’s years-long year campaign to establish an internationally-recognized day of peace and cease-fire, observed on September 21st each year. Bring a dish to share if you can.
For more information, visit the Weekly Peace Calendar sponsored by the Peace Coalition of Monterey County. https://tinyurl.com/Weekly-Peace-Calendar
For more information: https://wordpress.com/page/peacecentral.wo...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 9:48PM
