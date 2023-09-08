Free Iran's Political Prisoners Now!

Date:

Friday, September 15, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

IEC

Location Details:

The Pedestrian Bridge over Geary Blvd @ Webster, near Japantown

We will be hanging the following banners in support of the IEC (International Emergency Campaign to Free Iran's Political Prisoners Now!)

FREE IRANS POLITICAL PRISONERS NOW .ORG

WOMEN LIFE FREEDOM

All those who stand for justice and yearn for a better world must rally to the cause of freeing Iran’s political prisoners NOW.



Beginning in October 2020, the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) launched a massive new wave of arbitrary arrests against labor, women's, and human rights activists; dissident intellectuals and artists; protesters and revolutionaries; and members of religious and oppressed minorities.



Many are now being tortured, held in solitary confinement, and denied legal rights, assistance or medical aid, as the IRI attempts to force "confessions,” conducts sham “trials,” and carries out brutal floggings.



Amnesty International has condemned Iran, which executed 246 people in 2020 and perhaps more in 2021, for using the death penalty as “a weapon of political repression.” This regime has a blood-stained record of attempting to violently crush any form of dissent or resistance — including sudden mass executions of political prisoners as happened in 1988.