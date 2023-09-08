top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/15/2023
San Francisco Womyn

Free Iran's Political Prisoners Now!

sm_img_9909.jpeg
original image (3185x1795)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, September 15, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
IEC
Location Details:
The Pedestrian Bridge over Geary Blvd @ Webster, near Japantown
We will be hanging the following banners in support of the IEC (International Emergency Campaign to Free Iran's Political Prisoners Now!)
FREE IRANS POLITICAL PRISONERS NOW .ORG
WOMEN LIFE FREEDOM
All those who stand for justice and yearn for a better world must rally to the cause of freeing Iran’s political prisoners NOW.  

Beginning in October 2020, the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) launched a massive new wave of arbitrary arrests against labor, women's, and human rights activists; dissident intellectuals and artists; protesters and revolutionaries; and members of religious and oppressed minorities.

Many are now being tortured, held in solitary confinement, and denied legal rights, assistance or medical aid, as the IRI attempts to force "confessions,” conducts sham “trials,” and carries out brutal floggings.

Amnesty International has condemned Iran, which executed 246 people in 2020 and perhaps more in 2021, for using the death penalty as “a weapon of political repression.” This regime has a blood-stained record of attempting to violently crush any form of dissent or resistance — including sudden mass executions of political prisoners as happened in 1988.
For more information: http://FREEIRANSPOLITICALPRISONERSNOW.ORG
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 5:06PM
§Free Iran's Political Prisoners
by IEC
Fri, Sep 8, 2023 5:06PM
sm_img_9898.jpeg
original image (3024x3024)
http://FREEIRANSPOLITICALPRISONERSNOW.ORG
§Free Iran
by IEC
Fri, Sep 8, 2023 5:06PM
sm_img_9893.jpeg
original image (2045x2045)
http://FREEIRANSPOLITICALPRISONERSNOW.ORG
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code