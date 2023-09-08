From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Reading Circle: The Planetary Crisis & the Crucial Role of a Revolutionary Party
Date:
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall 747 Polk St. (near Ellis St.), San Francisco.
Reading Circle:
The Planetary Crisis and the Crucial Role of a Revolutionary Party
There have been profound shifts occurring in the world. Discuss how the massive labor upsurges, battles for bodily autonomy, and the growing climate change movement are impacting people. Learn about the role of revolutionary socialist feminists in shaping what comes next.
Tuesdays, Sept. 12, 19 @ 6:30pm
Donation $3-6 per session
Session 2 on September 12 will involve discussion of Parts IV, V, and VI of the reading.
Reading: https://bit.ly/PlanetaryCrisisReading
For more information: http://www.socialism.com
