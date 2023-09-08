From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Show Solidarity w/ United Auto Workers Union Virtual Rally
Date:
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Working Families Party and partners
Location Details:
Virtual rally to support UAW: https://www.mobilize.us/moveon/event/578744/
Solidarity Summer Rally with the UAW
Date & time: Sunday, September 10 @ 4 - 5 PM PT
Where: Virtual event - Join from anywhere
At 11:59 PM on September 14th, nearly 150,000 auto workers’ contracts will expire, setting up what could be one of the largest strikes of the year. UAW is in intense negotiations with GM, Ford, and Stellantis, fighting for higher wages, ending the tiered wage system, and job security for all workers during the EV transition. The results of this contract fight will define how much power workers really have.
Ready to join the fight?
Join UAW President Shawn Fain, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, WFP National Director Maurice Mitchell, Center for Popular Democracy Action, Detroit Action, Jobs with Justice, MoveOn, OLÉ,
Our Revolution, People’s Action, SEIU, Standing up for Racial Justice, Sunrise Movement,
and United We Dream Action, and movement leaders from around the country this
Sunday at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET) in a show of solidarity with UAW workers.
UAW President Shawn Fain will be detailing the latest on bargaining and speaking to the best way to support. Rep. Tlaib, Maurice Mitchell, and others will be sharing stories of solidarity and why all of us need to join the struggle for a fair contract.
Big business wants to roll back advances workers have made. We’re not going to let that happen.
MAIN SPEAKER: UAW President Shawn Fain
ORGANIZATIONS:
Working Families Party
SEIU
Center for Popular Democracy Action
Detroit Action
Jobs with Justice
MoveOn
OLÉ
Our Revolution
People’s Action
Standing up for Racial Justice
Sunrise Movement
United We Dream Action
and more movement leaders
Date & time: Sunday, September 10 @ 4 - 5 PM PT
Where: Virtual event - Join from anywhere
At 11:59 PM on September 14th, nearly 150,000 auto workers’ contracts will expire, setting up what could be one of the largest strikes of the year. UAW is in intense negotiations with GM, Ford, and Stellantis, fighting for higher wages, ending the tiered wage system, and job security for all workers during the EV transition. The results of this contract fight will define how much power workers really have.
Ready to join the fight?
Join UAW President Shawn Fain, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, WFP National Director Maurice Mitchell, Center for Popular Democracy Action, Detroit Action, Jobs with Justice, MoveOn, OLÉ,
Our Revolution, People’s Action, SEIU, Standing up for Racial Justice, Sunrise Movement,
and United We Dream Action, and movement leaders from around the country this
Sunday at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET) in a show of solidarity with UAW workers.
UAW President Shawn Fain will be detailing the latest on bargaining and speaking to the best way to support. Rep. Tlaib, Maurice Mitchell, and others will be sharing stories of solidarity and why all of us need to join the struggle for a fair contract.
Big business wants to roll back advances workers have made. We’re not going to let that happen.
MAIN SPEAKER: UAW President Shawn Fain
ORGANIZATIONS:
Working Families Party
SEIU
Center for Popular Democracy Action
Detroit Action
Jobs with Justice
MoveOn
OLÉ
Our Revolution
People’s Action
Standing up for Racial Justice
Sunrise Movement
United We Dream Action
and more movement leaders
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/moveon/event/578744/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 12:00PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network