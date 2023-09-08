Show Solidarity w/ United Auto Workers Union Virtual Rally

Date:

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Working Families Party and partners

Location Details:

Solidarity Summer Rally with the UAW



Date & time: Sunday, September 10 @ 4 - 5 PM PT



Where: Virtual event - Join from anywhere



At 11:59 PM on September 14th, nearly 150,000 auto workers’ contracts will expire, setting up what could be one of the largest strikes of the year. UAW is in intense negotiations with GM, Ford, and Stellantis, fighting for higher wages, ending the tiered wage system, and job security for all workers during the EV transition. The results of this contract fight will define how much power workers really have.



Ready to join the fight?



Join UAW President Shawn Fain, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, WFP National Director Maurice Mitchell, Center for Popular Democracy Action, Detroit Action, Jobs with Justice, MoveOn, OLÉ,

Our Revolution, People’s Action, SEIU, Standing up for Racial Justice, Sunrise Movement,

and United We Dream Action, and movement leaders from around the country this

Sunday at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET) in a show of solidarity with UAW workers.



UAW President Shawn Fain will be detailing the latest on bargaining and speaking to the best way to support. Rep. Tlaib, Maurice Mitchell, and others will be sharing stories of solidarity and why all of us need to join the struggle for a fair contract.



Big business wants to roll back advances workers have made. We’re not going to let that happen.





MAIN SPEAKER: UAW President Shawn Fain



ORGANIZATIONS:



