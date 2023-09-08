top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/10/2023
U.S. Labor & Workers

Show Solidarity w/ United Auto Workers Union Virtual Rally

solidarity_summer_rally_with_the_uaw____moveon.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Working Families Party and partners
Location Details:
Virtual rally to support UAW: https://www.mobilize.us/moveon/event/578744/
Solidarity Summer Rally with the UAW

Date & time: Sunday, September 10 @ 4 - 5 PM PT

Where: Virtual event - Join from anywhere

At 11:59 PM on September 14th, nearly 150,000 auto workers’ contracts will expire, setting up what could be one of the largest strikes of the year. UAW is in intense negotiations with GM, Ford, and Stellantis, fighting for higher wages, ending the tiered wage system, and job security for all workers during the EV transition. The results of this contract fight will define how much power workers really have.

Ready to join the fight?

Join UAW President Shawn Fain, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, WFP National Director Maurice Mitchell, Center for Popular Democracy Action, Detroit Action, Jobs with Justice, MoveOn, OLÉ,
Our Revolution, People’s Action, SEIU, Standing up for Racial Justice, Sunrise Movement,
and United We Dream Action, and movement leaders from around the country this
Sunday at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET) in a show of solidarity with UAW workers.

UAW President Shawn Fain will be detailing the latest on bargaining and speaking to the best way to support. Rep. Tlaib, Maurice Mitchell, and others will be sharing stories of solidarity and why all of us need to join the struggle for a fair contract.

Big business wants to roll back advances workers have made. We’re not going to let that happen.


MAIN SPEAKER: UAW President Shawn Fain

ORGANIZATIONS:

Working Families Party
SEIU
Center for Popular Democracy Action
Detroit Action
Jobs with Justice
MoveOn
OLÉ
Our Revolution
People’s Action
Standing up for Racial Justice
Sunrise Movement
United We Dream Action
and more movement leaders
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/moveon/event/578744/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 12:00PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code