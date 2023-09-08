From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Let’s Talk, Let’s Learn Community Series: Shotspotter Gunshot Detection System
Date:
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Oakland Privacy et al
Location Details:
Online via Zoom (Register: https://forms.gle/3ndS1aHkPnudEXSHA)
Join our community to discuss the impact of Shotspotter, an audio surveillance system used to detect gunshots, which was installed in Pasadena in 2022. We will also hear experiences and lessons learned about Shotspotter from other cities across the nation.
Speakers: Mohammad Tajsar, ACLU, Pasadena Ed Vogel, Lucy Parsons Labs, Chicago Tracy Rosenberg, Oakland Privacy, Oakland Aje "Je" Amaechi, Freedom to Thrive, Portland Moderated by Florence Annang, POP Pasadena
Added to the calendar on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 10:41AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network