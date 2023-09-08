Join our community to discuss the impact of Shotspotter, an audio surveillance system used to detect gunshots, which was installed in Pasadena in 2022. We will also hear experiences and lessons learned about Shotspotter from other cities across the nation.

Speakers: Mohammad Tajsar, ACLU, Pasadena Ed Vogel, Lucy Parsons Labs, Chicago Tracy Rosenberg, Oakland Privacy, Oakland Aje "Je" Amaechi, Freedom to Thrive, Portland Moderated by Florence Annang, POP Pasadena