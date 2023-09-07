Walgreens deglazed; Banko Forever hello [at] fnnch.com) by fnnch

¡Avenge Banko!

Walgreens killed Banko Brown over snacks.



The deglazing of 2 Walgreens storefronts is claimed by NightDawgz Tending Towards the Wild. We are in solidarity with every vandal, booster, and fellow deglaziers targeting Walgreens regardless of your species. Banko Lives!