Walgreens deglazed; Banko Forever
¡Avenge Banko!
Walgreens killed Banko Brown over snacks.
The deglazing of 2 Walgreens storefronts is claimed by NightDawgz Tending Towards the Wild. We are in solidarity with every vandal, booster, and fellow deglaziers targeting Walgreens regardless of your species. Banko Lives!
