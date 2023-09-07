top
U.S. Education & Student Activism

Learn How to Bust Book Bans Virtual Training

Date:
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Time:
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
MomsRising / MamasConPoder
Location Details:
Online via Zoom: https://www.mobilize.us/momsrising/event/579576/

Join from anywhere
WHAT: Book Ban Training

WHEN: Wednesday, September 13th at 5:30 - 6:30 PM PT

WHERE: Online (Zoom), from wherever you are

Far-right MAGA Republican Governors and state legislatures across the nation have been using political tricks to erode accurate and age-appropriate education, attack LGBTQ+ communities, and ban books. Fake “parents'” groups are targeting even progressive counties to try to ban books from public schools.

It’s critical that we all have the tools to fight this censorship machine!

In this training, we will cover topics like:

--What constitutes a book ban and what are the different types of bans

--How is this happening and why

--How to track “book challenges” that lead to bans in your community

--Strategies to increase access to diverse books via schools and/or school boards

--How to disrupt politically motivated book bans

Learn how they are doing it! Sign up for this #KeepMarching meeting now!
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/momsrising/event/5...
