From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Oakland Day of Reparations to African People 2023: “No to FBI War on Black Liberation”
Date:
Monday, October 02, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Uhuru Solidarity Movement
Email:
Location Details:
OakStop
1721 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94612
1721 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94612
The Uhuru Solidarity Movement presents “The Uhuru 3” on U.S.- wide speaking tour to expose U.S. Department of Justice baseless charges against African People’s Socialist Party leader Chairman Omali Yeshitela and two reparations activists working under his leadership.
Learn about the FBI’s July 29th, 2022 violent, pre-dawn raids on the Uhuru Movement and the bogus “Russian agent” charges attacking Yeshitela’s decades of struggle for reparations and black economic development, and how to help raise reparations to Black Star Industries!
Speakers:
Chairman Omali Yeshitela
Penny Hess, African People’s Solidarity Committee Chair
Jesse Nevel, Uhuru Solidarity Committee Chair
Learn about the FBI’s July 29th, 2022 violent, pre-dawn raids on the Uhuru Movement and the bogus “Russian agent” charges attacking Yeshitela’s decades of struggle for reparations and black economic development, and how to help raise reparations to Black Star Industries!
Speakers:
Chairman Omali Yeshitela
Penny Hess, African People’s Solidarity Committee Chair
Jesse Nevel, Uhuru Solidarity Committee Chair
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/no-to-fbi-war...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Sep 7, 2023 10:53AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network