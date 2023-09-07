Oakland Day of Reparations to African People 2023: “No to FBI War on Black Liberation”

Date:

Monday, October 02, 2023

Time:

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Uhuru Solidarity Movement

Email:

Location Details:

OakStop

1721 Broadway

Oakland, CA 94612

The Uhuru Solidarity Movement presents “The Uhuru 3” on U.S.- wide speaking tour to expose U.S. Department of Justice baseless charges against African People’s Socialist Party leader Chairman Omali Yeshitela and two reparations activists working under his leadership.



Learn about the FBI’s July 29th, 2022 violent, pre-dawn raids on the Uhuru Movement and the bogus “Russian agent” charges attacking Yeshitela’s decades of struggle for reparations and black economic development, and how to help raise reparations to Black Star Industries!



Speakers:

Chairman Omali Yeshitela

Penny Hess, African People’s Solidarity Committee Chair

Jesse Nevel, Uhuru Solidarity Committee Chair

