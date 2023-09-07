From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Grannies Stand with Workers! Starbucks Palo Alto
Date:
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Raging Grannies
Email:
Location Details:
Starbucks
2000 El Camino Real (x-street Stanford Ave)
Palo Alto 94306
2000 El Camino Real (x-street Stanford Ave)
Palo Alto 94306
(photo by Jack Owicki, ProBonoPhoto)
Nationwide Day of Customers & Allies Showing Solidarity with Starbucks Workers Unionizing
Palo Alto Starbucks (College Terrace neighborhood adjacent, enter from Stanford Ave and park in rear. Shady outdoor patio will be on the far left as you view the store from the parking lot)
HANDICAPPED ACCESSIBLE.
Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 2 to 3pm
In the face of Starbucks' attempts to crush the union, Starbucks workers have organized, gone on strike, and pressured the company to quit union busting. Now it’s time for Starbucks customers and allies to join the fight.
Join the Raging Grannies at Starbucks in Palo Alto on September 14 to stand in solidarity with Starbucks workers and demand that Starbucks quits union busting and respects workers’ right to organize. We’ll meet on the handicapped accessible patio with signs and songs but mostly we will just chill out, enjoy some coffee and talk revolution. We went last month and it was fun!
For more information: https://starbucksworkersunited.controlshif...
