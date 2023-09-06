top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense

Harvest Festival

sm_harvest_festival.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
UC Santa Cruz Center for Agroecology
Location Details:
The Farm, UC Santa Cruz
The 2023 Harvest Festival will feature live music, an apple pie baking contest, hands-on workshops, kids' activities, and more! Stay nourished with food from local eateries and connect with students and community members.

Saturday, October 14 at 11:00am to 3:30pm

$5 admission / Free admission for kids under 12, UCSC, Hartnell College, and Cabrillo College students with a student ID, Semillas program families, and Friends of the UCSC Farm & Garden members. Please pre-register with credit card or pay cash at the gate: https://center-for-agroecology.company.site/products/Harvest-Festival-Admission-p583889992

Bicycling, car pooling, ridesharing, and public transportation are encouraged as parking is limited. If you drive to the event, please plan to park in UCSC Lot #104 (East Remote parking lot) and walk or take a complimentary shuttle to the farm. There will be directional signage to help you get to the correct parking lot and farm entrances.

Please bring a reusable water bottle to save plastic and stay hydrated! Pets are not allowed on the UC Santa Cruz campus (with the exception of service animals).

The Harvest Festival is presented by the UC Santa Cruz Center for Agroecology, the Food Systems Working Group, Measure 43 and Life Lab. Contact agroecology [at] ucsc.edu for more information or to request accommodations.
For more information: https://calendar.ucsc.edu/event/harvest_fe...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Sep 6, 2023 5:36PM
