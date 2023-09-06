From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Oakland: Solidarity Action Day w/ Starbucks Workers Unionizing
Date:
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
SEIU 1021
Location Details:
Lakeshore Starbucks
3347 Lakeshore Avenue
Oakland, CA 94610
United States
Nationwide Day of Customers & Allies Showing Solidarity with Starbucks Workers Unionizing
Lakeshore Starbucks, 3347 Lakeshore Avenue, Oakland 94610
Thursday, September 14, 2023 at noon - 2 PM
In the face of Starbucks' attempts to crush the union, Starbucks workers have organized, gone on strike, and pressured the company to quit union busting. Now it’s time for Starbucks customers and allies to join the fight.
Join SEIU 1021 at Lakeshore Starbucks in Oakland on September 14 to stand in solidarity with Starbucks workers and demand that Starbucks quits union busting and respects workers’ right to organize. We’ll meet outside of the Starbucks with signs and petitions to engage customers and passerbys in support of Starbucks workers.
For more information: https://starbucksworkersunited.controlshif...
