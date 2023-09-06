El Cerrito: Solidarity Action Day with Starbucks Workers Unionizing

Date:

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Time:

9:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

SEIU 1021

Location Details:

Starbucks

3090 El Cerrito Plaza

El Cerrito, CA, 94530

Nationwide Day of Customers & Allies Showing Solidarity with Starbucks Workers Unionizing



Starbucks, 3090 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA, 94530



Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM PDT



In the face of Starbucks' attempts to crush the union, Starbucks workers have organized, gone on strike, and pressured the company to quit union busting. Now it’s time for Starbucks customers and allies to join the fight.



Join SEIU 1021 members at Starbucks in El Cerrito on September 14 to stand in solidarity with Starbucks workers and demand that Starbucks quits union busting and respects workers’ right to organize. We’ll meet outside of the Starbucks with signs and petitions to engage customers and passerbys in support of Starbucks workers.