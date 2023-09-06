From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Militarized Policing: AB 481 and the Role of Community
Date:
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955. between Sonoma Ave and Hamilton Ave. Ample, free street parking.
Are police becoming too militarized? Does the use of military-grade tactical gear intensify or de-escalate conflict? How can local communities ensure transparency and accountability in the use of acquisition of military combat equipment by law enforcement?
John Lindsay-Poland will discuss Assembly Bill 481 (AB 481), a law intended to increase transparency and accountability around the acquisition and use of military-grade weapons and equipment by state and local law enforcement. Learn about the role of community oversight in ensuring compliance. Join the conversation.
John Lindsay-Poland co-directs the California Healing Justice program of the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC). He focuses on human rights and police demilitarization.
For more information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/
