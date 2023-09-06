From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Shut The Robo Taxis Down! SF Labor Day Rally At Cruise Office Over Death Of Pedestrian
A Labor Day rally was held. in San Francisco on September 4, 2023 at the offices of robo taxi company Cruise which is owned by GM. Trade unionists reported on the death of a pedestrian on August 14 because two Cruise robo taxis blocked an ambulance from a picking up a seriously injured pedestrian for 30 minutes. They also reported on the role of AI for striking actors and writers who have been on strike or months. They called for the criminal prosecution of Cruise executives for manslaughter for the death of the pedestrian and also for a working class party that would not be controlled by the tech billionaires. They also discussed the possible loss of 350 million jobs around the world due to the introduction of AI into the workplace
On 2023 Labor Day in San Francisco a rally was held at the Cruise GM robo taxi operator in the City. Their autonomous cars have caused wrecks and also led to the death of a pedestrian on August 1, 2023 when two robo taxis blocked an ambulance for 30 minutes contribution to the death of the pedestrian. Speakers talked about the failure of Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor London Breed to enforce the vehicular code and allowing both Cruise and Waymo owned by Google to regulate themselves.
Also striking SAG AFTRA actor Michael X. Sommers talked about their struggle including their fight against the use of AI to destroy their jobs and the industry. San Francisco city workers also talked about the illegal termination of over 1,000 workers for refusing to take the vaccine and the contracting out and outsourcing of public work.
Additional Media:
Labor Day protest against Cruise robontaxis in San Francisco-We Need A Workers Party
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/san-francisco/labor-day-protest-robotaxis/3309997/?fbclid=IwAR2WogrNDNfgZ6BkccaEu7LpNV4JsWFHV0r7p7noZ7JfRbVE1qZwgTnaBeQ
Rally At SF Cruise Office/Depot To Shut Down Robo Taxis
https://youtu.be/szNxzLJ1uJM
Taxi Robo Disney Dystopia Labor Community Speak Out At CPUC
https://youtu.be/2Y7rlS5rxvU
Labor Speaks Out On Robotaxis At California Public Utility Commission Meeting
https://youtu.be/vWpmZy4VCW0
No Robo Taxis In San Francisco! Labor & Public Rally At Newsom Controlled CPUC To Protest Robo Taxis
https://youtu.be/A0I25EuQ-R4
AI, Capitalism & The Future of The Working Class & Humanity
https://youtu.be/xztxE-vTbyA
STOP The Robo Madness NOW! SF Taxi & UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control Of Newsom’s CPUC
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw
Stop The Robos Madness NOW! SF Taxi /UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw
WorkWeek 6-28-23 SF AI Ground Zero & Robo Cars Threaten Workers & Safety With Edward Escobar & Mark Gruber
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-6-28-23-sf-ai-ground-zero-robo-cars-theaten-workers-safety-with-edward-escobar-mark-gruber
The rally was initiated by
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/VEVT4-x4NKk
