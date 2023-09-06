top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Shut The Robo Taxis Down! SF Labor Day Rally At Cruise Office Over Death Of Pedestrian

by Labor Video Projecct
Wed, Sep 6, 2023 10:00AM
A Labor Day rally was held. in San Francisco on September 4, 2023 at the offices of robo taxi company Cruise which is owned by GM. Trade unionists reported on the death of a pedestrian on August 14 because two Cruise robo taxis blocked an ambulance from a picking up a seriously injured pedestrian for 30 minutes. They also reported on the role of AI for striking actors and writers who have been on strike or months. They called for the criminal prosecution of Cruise executives for manslaughter for the death of the pedestrian and also for a working class party that would not be controlled by the tech billionaires. They also discussed the possible loss of 350 million jobs around the world due to the introduction of AI into the workplace
sm_murder_by_cruise.jpg
original image (1046x1064)
On 2023 Labor Day in San Francisco a rally was held at the Cruise GM robo taxi operator in the City. Their autonomous cars have caused wrecks and also led to the death of a pedestrian on August 1, 2023 when two robo taxis blocked an ambulance for 30 minutes contribution to the death of the pedestrian. Speakers talked about the failure of Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor London Breed to enforce the vehicular code and allowing both Cruise and Waymo owned by Google to regulate themselves.

Also striking SAG AFTRA actor Michael X. Sommers talked about their struggle including their fight against the use of AI to destroy their jobs and the industry. San Francisco city workers also talked about the illegal termination of over 1,000 workers for refusing to take the vaccine and the contracting out and outsourcing of public work.

Additional Media:

Labor Day protest against Cruise robontaxis in San Francisco-We Need A Workers Party
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/san-francisco/labor-day-protest-robotaxis/3309997/?fbclid=IwAR2WogrNDNfgZ6BkccaEu7LpNV4JsWFHV0r7p7noZ7JfRbVE1qZwgTnaBeQ

Rally At SF Cruise Office/Depot To Shut Down Robo Taxis
https://youtu.be/szNxzLJ1uJM

Taxi Robo Disney Dystopia Labor Community Speak Out At CPUC
https://youtu.be/2Y7rlS5rxvU

Labor Speaks Out On Robotaxis At California Public Utility Commission Meeting
https://youtu.be/vWpmZy4VCW0

No Robo Taxis In San Francisco! Labor & Public Rally At Newsom Controlled CPUC To Protest Robo Taxis
https://youtu.be/A0I25EuQ-R4

AI, Capitalism & The Future of The Working Class & Humanity
https://youtu.be/xztxE-vTbyA

STOP The Robo Madness NOW! SF Taxi & UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control Of Newsom’s CPUC
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw

Stop The Robos Madness NOW! SF Taxi /UBER Drivers Protest Dangers Of AI Cars & Billionaires Control
https://youtu.be/EeSkURmU9Zw

WorkWeek 6-28-23 SF AI Ground Zero & Robo Cars Threaten Workers & Safety With Edward Escobar & Mark Gruber
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-6-28-23-sf-ai-ground-zero-robo-cars-theaten-workers-safety-with-edward-escobar-mark-gruber

The rally was initiated by
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/VEVT4-x4NKk
§Striking SAG AFTRA Actor Michael X. Sommers Spoke About AI
by Labor Video Projecct
Wed, Sep 6, 2023 10:00AM
sm_img_7247.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Striking SAG AFTR actor Michael X. Sommers talked about the role of AI and the threat to the workers and their craft.
https://youtu.be/VEVT4-x4NKk
§SFCWU Painter Gave Solidarity
by Labor Video Projecct
Wed, Sep 6, 2023 10:00AM
sm_img_7263.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A San Franicsco City painter Chris gave solidarity to the rally. Their union is facing a union busting attack.
https://youtu.be/VEVT4-x4NKk
§Participants At SF Labor Day Rally
by Labor Video Projecct
Wed, Sep 6, 2023 10:00AM
sm_img_7257.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Participants at the rally on Labor Day
https://youtu.be/VEVT4-x4NKk
§Homecare Worker Bradley Weidmaier Called For Workers Party
by Labor Video Projecct
Wed, Sep 6, 2023 10:00AM
sm_img_7252.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The call for a workers party was made at the rally and a report on the corruption of the Democrats who take their orders from the tech billionaires. They refuse to enforce the vehicular code and have allowed murder and mayhem in the streets of San Francisco.
https://youtu.be/VEVT4-x4NKk
