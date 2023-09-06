Shut The Robo Taxis Down! SF Labor Day Rally At Cruise Office Over Death Of Pedestrian by Labor Video Projecct

A Labor Day rally was held. in San Francisco on September 4, 2023 at the offices of robo taxi company Cruise which is owned by GM. Trade unionists reported on the death of a pedestrian on August 14 because two Cruise robo taxis blocked an ambulance from a picking up a seriously injured pedestrian for 30 minutes. They also reported on the role of AI for striking actors and writers who have been on strike or months. They called for the criminal prosecution of Cruise executives for manslaughter for the death of the pedestrian and also for a working class party that would not be controlled by the tech billionaires. They also discussed the possible loss of 350 million jobs around the world due to the introduction of AI into the workplace