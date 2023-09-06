top
San Francisco LGBTI / Queer

25th Anniversary San Francisco Trans Film Festival

sm_sftff25-1.jpeg
original image (1920x400)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Trans Film Festival
Location Details:
Roxie Theater and Online
The San Francisco Transgender Film Festival (SFTFF) celebrates the 25th anniversary year of its annual festival dedicated to films by transgender and gender-nonconforming filmmakers, highlighting innovative, experimental, and outside-the-box films.

Spanning 10-days from November 10-20 and comprised of seven short film programs showcasing 47 films, SFTFF 2022 will be a hybrid festival, presented both in person and online, and featuring a range of genres from documentaries and politics to animation, dance, music, romance, coming-of-age tales, and thrillers.

SFTFF returns to in-person programs for the first time in two years (Nov. 10th & Nov. 11th at the Roxie Theater, 3117 16th St., SF). Films are closed captioned for Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences; tickets are $0-$50, sliding scale/donation-based, inclusive of fees.
For more information: https://sftff.org/
