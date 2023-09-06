25th Anniversary San Francisco Trans Film Festival

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Screening

San Francisco Trans Film Festival

Roxie Theater and Online

The San Francisco Transgender Film Festival (SFTFF) celebrates the 25th anniversary year of its annual festival dedicated to films by transgender and gender-nonconforming filmmakers, highlighting innovative, experimental, and outside-the-box films.



Spanning 10-days from November 10-20 and comprised of seven short film programs showcasing 47 films, SFTFF 2022 will be a hybrid festival, presented both in person and online, and featuring a range of genres from documentaries and politics to animation, dance, music, romance, coming-of-age tales, and thrillers.



SFTFF returns to in-person programs for the first time in two years (Nov. 10th & Nov. 11th at the Roxie Theater, 3117 16th St., SF). Films are closed captioned for Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences; tickets are $0-$50, sliding scale/donation-based, inclusive of fees.