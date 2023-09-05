From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rally to Protect Juristac!
Date:
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
ProtectJuristac.org, Amah Mutsun Tribal Band
Location Details:
McEntee Plaza
70 W Hedding St
San Jose, CA 95110
The sacred ceremonial heartland of our tribe near Gilroy is threatened by a proposed 403-acre sand and gravel mining operation. Santa Clara County has released an environmental analysis of the project and soon will decide whether to approve or deny permits for the mine.
Join us in front of the Santa Clara County building on Sept. 10 to stand together for the land, for cultural survival, and to show the strength of our collective determination to protect Juristac!
We encourage you to plan to attend the Rally with a team of friends or car load of family members. Consider meeting up beforehand, and/or starting a text message/Signal group to coordinate plans. And, getting together afterwards to debrief and think about next steps.
Rally speakers list
Valentin Lopez, Chair, Amah Mutsun Tribal Band
Assemblymember Ash Kalra, 27th District of California
Ed Ketchum, Vice Chair, Amah Mutsun Tribal Band
Charlene Nijmeh, Chair, Muwekma Ohlone Tribe
Gerardo Loera, Director of Development, Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley
Corrina Gould, Chair, Confederated Villages of Lisjan
Brian Franzen, Chair, Santa Clara County Human Rights Commission
Theodora Simon, Indigenous Justice Advocate, ACLU of Northern California
Tiffany Yap, Senior Scientist, Center for Biological Diversity
Antonio Gonzales, Director, American Indian Movement West
Rev. Nancy Palmer, First Unitarian Church of San Jose
Alice Kaufman, Policy & Advocacy Director, Green Foothills
Gary Ding, Student Leader, Silicon Valley Youth Climate Action
Tamara Alvarado & Yei Tochtli Mitlalpilli, Calpulli Tonalehqueh
Sherri Norris, Director, California Indian Environmental Alliance
Richard Hobbs & Rhonda Berry, Human Agenda
Youth Committee of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band
Roman C. Rain Tree (Dunlap Band of Mono/Choinumni Yokuts), Seeds for Sovereignty
Assemblea of Tierras Milperas representatives from Pajaro Valley
San Jose Nikkei Resisters representative
Uwismak Singers of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band
Help get the word out!
Facebook event page — RSVP and invite friends
Create posts and stories on your social media accounts about the Rally for Juristac
Send an email about the rally to friends or your organization’s email list
Make a classroom announcement if you’re attending school of any kind
PDF of black and white flyer and color poster to print & distribute
Manifestación por la protección de Juristac— PDF of Spanish language black and white flyer
Get together with others prior to Sept. 10 to make signs and banners for the Rally for Juristac. See this list of messages approved by the tribe.
See also:
Please be sure to consider submitting your own comment letter on the Environmental Impact Report for the mining project that threatens Juristac, prior to September 26.
http://www.protectjuristac.org/deir/
Joining from Santa Cruz County? Sign up here to carpool with others.
https://forms.gle/RP5s2yMYhdX8Vmpd7
If you’d like, you can make a donation to help cover the cost of the Rally mobilization.
https://donorbox.org/protectjuristac
Go to
https://www.protectjuristac.org/rally/
for futher information
For more information: http://protectjuristac.org/rally
