The sacred ceremonial heartland of our tribe near Gilroy is threatened by a proposed 403-acre sand and gravel mining operation. Santa Clara County has released an environmental analysis of the project and soon will decide whether to approve or deny permits for the mine.Join us in front of the Santa Clara County building on Sept. 10 to stand together for the land, for cultural survival, and to show the strength of our collective determination to protect Juristac!We encourage you to plan to attend the Rally with a team of friends or car load of family members. Consider meeting up beforehand, and/or starting a text message/Signal group to coordinate plans. And, getting together afterwards to debrief and think about next steps.Rally speakers listValentin Lopez, Chair, Amah Mutsun Tribal BandAssemblymember Ash Kalra, 27th District of CaliforniaEd Ketchum, Vice Chair, Amah Mutsun Tribal BandCharlene Nijmeh, Chair, Muwekma Ohlone TribeGerardo Loera, Director of Development, Indian Health Center of Santa Clara ValleyCorrina Gould, Chair, Confederated Villages of LisjanBrian Franzen, Chair, Santa Clara County Human Rights CommissionTheodora Simon, Indigenous Justice Advocate, ACLU of Northern CaliforniaTiffany Yap, Senior Scientist, Center for Biological DiversityAntonio Gonzales, Director, American Indian Movement WestRev. Nancy Palmer, First Unitarian Church of San JoseAlice Kaufman, Policy & Advocacy Director, Green FoothillsGary Ding, Student Leader, Silicon Valley Youth Climate ActionTamara Alvarado & Yei Tochtli Mitlalpilli, Calpulli TonalehquehSherri Norris, Director, California Indian Environmental AllianceRichard Hobbs & Rhonda Berry, Human AgendaYouth Committee of the Amah Mutsun Tribal BandRoman C. Rain Tree (Dunlap Band of Mono/Choinumni Yokuts), Seeds for SovereigntyAssemblea of Tierras Milperas representatives from Pajaro ValleySan Jose Nikkei Resisters representativeUwismak Singers of the Amah Mutsun Tribal BandHelp get the word out!Facebook event page — RSVP and invite friendsCreate posts and stories on your social media accounts about the Rally for JuristacSend an email about the rally to friends or your organization’s email listMake a classroom announcement if you’re attending school of any kindPDF of black and white flyer and color poster to print & distributeManifestación por la protección de Juristac— PDF of Spanish language black and white flyerGet together with others prior to Sept. 10 to make signs and banners for the Rally for Juristac. See this list of messages approved by the tribe.See also:Please be sure to consider submitting your own comment letter on the Environmental Impact Report for the mining project that threatens Juristac, prior to September 26.Joining from Santa Cruz County? Sign up here to carpool with others.If you’d like, you can make a donation to help cover the cost of the Rally mobilization.Go tofor futher information