Part 2: Walgreens Redecorated; Banko Forever by BRB

Protected by the Frisco fog, we hit another 3 Walgreens locations as humble acts of vengeance for Banko Brown, paying homage to the spirit reanimated through our collective refusal to let him be erased.

Another day, another dollar's worth of corporate profit the Walgreens brass will have to spend to trying to scrub away the blood tattooed across their hands.



While those in power collude to daily reproduce the horrors of the news cycle, spinning their hamster wheel of misfortune to make us forget, we reject their invitation. We will not let Banko's name be swept under the rug.



We stand by everything we said in our first communique. We welcome all principled anti-state comrades, anarchist and communist, who also feel engulfed by the same tender, raging insurrectionary sea to join us in escalation: of our care and gentleness with each other; of our collaboration and unity; of our defending and tending to what we have built over years of struggle; of our attacks against our enemies; and of our looking away from liberal left spaces that use, betray and discard us. They need us. We do not need them.



Our deepest solidarities to all comrades experiencing similar counter-insurgencies in struggles throughout San Francisco, Oakland, Atlanta, and everywhere else, whether the radlibs show up in parties, coalitions, non-profits, or committees; whether they are visible or invisible; whether they are dressed honestly or in radical costume.



Banko forever. Tucan forever. Tortuguita forever. For all our revolutionary ancestors and future revolutionary generations. For anarchy. For communism. For the attack.



We'll be back with a(n ongoing) vengeance. We'll see you soon. Until then: be gay, do crime, & have each other's backs.



Love and rage that rings through eternity

- BRB // Banko Revenge Brigade // Be Right Back