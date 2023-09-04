top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Police State & Prisons

Part 2: Walgreens Redecorated; Banko Forever

by BRB
Mon, Sep 4, 2023 11:17PM
Protected by the Frisco fog, we hit another 3 Walgreens locations as humble acts of vengeance for Banko Brown, paying homage to the spirit reanimated through our collective refusal to let him be erased.
sm_img_2198_scrubbed.jpg
original image (2500x1875)
Another day, another dollar's worth of corporate profit the Walgreens brass will have to spend to trying to scrub away the blood tattooed across their hands.

It’s us again. Protected by the Frisco fog, we hit another 3 Walgreens locations as humble acts of vengeance for Banko Brown, paying homage to the spirit reanimated through our collective refusal to let him be erased.

While those in power collude to daily reproduce the horrors of the news cycle, spinning their hamster wheel of misfortune to make us forget, we reject their invitation. We will not let Banko's name be swept under the rug.

We stand by everything we said in our first communique. We welcome all principled anti-state comrades, anarchist and communist, who also feel engulfed by the same tender, raging insurrectionary sea to join us in escalation: of our care and gentleness with each other; of our collaboration and unity; of our defending and tending to what we have built over years of struggle; of our attacks against our enemies; and of our looking away from liberal left spaces that use, betray and discard us. They need us. We do not need them.

Our deepest solidarities to all comrades experiencing similar counter-insurgencies in struggles throughout San Francisco, Oakland, Atlanta, and everywhere else, whether the radlibs show up in parties, coalitions, non-profits, or committees; whether they are visible or invisible; whether they are dressed honestly or in radical costume.

Banko forever. Tucan forever. Tortuguita forever. For all our revolutionary ancestors and future revolutionary generations. For anarchy. For communism. For the attack.

We'll be back with a(n ongoing) vengeance. We'll see you soon. Until then: be gay, do crime, & have each other's backs.

Love and rage that rings through eternity
- BRB // Banko Revenge Brigade // Be Right Back
§
by BRB
Mon, Sep 4, 2023 11:17PM
sm_img_2200_scrubbed.jpg
original image (2500x1875)
§
by BRB
Mon, Sep 4, 2023 11:17PM
sm_img_2203_scrubbed.jpg
original image (2500x1875)
§
by BRB
Mon, Sep 4, 2023 11:17PM
sm_img_2202_scrubbed.jpg
original image (2500x1875)
§
by BRB
Mon, Sep 4, 2023 11:17PM
sm_img_2205_scrubbed.jpg
original image (2500x1875)
§
by BRB
Mon, Sep 4, 2023 11:17PM
sm_img_2204_scrubbed.jpg
original image (2500x1875)
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Part I is here
Comrade
Tue, Sep 5, 2023 12:14AM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$40.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code