Evolving IRELAND, What is New? Horst Bansner, speaker

Date:

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Time:

12:30 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Dolores Perez Heilbron

Location Details:

First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco

1187 Franklin Street/Corner Geary Blvd.

Horst Bansner’s talk about his recent visit to Ireland, and the changes that have come about within its government for this often celebrated and unique little country. Ireland has had a tumultuous history. From its earliest beginnings of Celtic, Viking and Norman invasions, and later, suffering imperialist policies imposed by its neighboring island - it has yet produced an enviable and rich culture. Ireland is credited with saving Western Civilization during the Dark Ages, by preserving classical writings in its monasteries. In the last few decades, Ireland has changed tremendously and we may learn from Ireland’s transformation!



Please join us for a most exciting presentation. All are welcome to join in the conversation, asking questions and providing your own ideas on the subject.



IN PERSON ONLY - LUNCH - CONVERSATION WITH SPEAKER