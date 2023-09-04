From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Evolving IRELAND, What is New? Horst Bansner, speaker
Date:
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Dolores Perez Heilbron
Location Details:
First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco
1187 Franklin Street/Corner Geary Blvd.
1187 Franklin Street/Corner Geary Blvd.
Horst Bansner’s talk about his recent visit to Ireland, and the changes that have come about within its government for this often celebrated and unique little country. Ireland has had a tumultuous history. From its earliest beginnings of Celtic, Viking and Norman invasions, and later, suffering imperialist policies imposed by its neighboring island - it has yet produced an enviable and rich culture. Ireland is credited with saving Western Civilization during the Dark Ages, by preserving classical writings in its monasteries. In the last few decades, Ireland has changed tremendously and we may learn from Ireland’s transformation!
Please join us for a most exciting presentation. All are welcome to join in the conversation, asking questions and providing your own ideas on the subject.
IN PERSON ONLY - LUNCH - CONVERSATION WITH SPEAKER
Please join us for a most exciting presentation. All are welcome to join in the conversation, asking questions and providing your own ideas on the subject.
IN PERSON ONLY - LUNCH - CONVERSATION WITH SPEAKER
For more information: http://www.uusf.org/hrwg
Added to the calendar on Mon, Sep 4, 2023 1:02PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network