Bvlbancha Radio is Live on Traditional Houma Land by Michelle Cook

Radio Bvlbancha! Seven years after Standing Rock we are back in the community on the ground, setting up and sustaining community lead radio! Community begins with communication. Being prepared for climate chaos is essential for the survival of our peoples and Earth. I’m so thankful to be here on the traditional lands of the Houma Nation in beautiful New Orleans! Back to the grass-roots where it matters and where it starts. Human rights include communication systems!