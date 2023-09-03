UUSF Forum: 350 Bay Area - Equitable Policies to Reduce Carbon Emissions

Date:

Sunday, November 05, 2023

Time:

9:15 AM - 10:45 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of SF

Location Details:

1187 Franklin Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94109, corner of Franklin or via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/97140437863?pwd=Y010MjNjbjB0bVBQWFFyRS9QMGFuUT09 Meeting ID: 971 4043 7863. Passcode: 666316

Come learn about the exciting climate work going on across the state and region, with a focus on a promising new path to speed the path to clean indoor air for low income renters. As our summer temperatures increase, those living in areas with already high levels of dangerous air pollution can be forced out of their homes in search of clean air and livable temperatures. 350 Bay Area, supported by a grant from the California Energy Commission, is evaluating an affordable approach to providing efficient, low carbon heating and cooling as well as clean air. Laura Neish is the Executive Director of 350 Bay Area and 350 Bay Area Action, local grassroots nonprofit organizations working to eliminate carbon pollution and achieve a clean energy future with racial, economic, and environmental justice. Nan Parks is past President and current board member of 350 Bay Area; she is a retired nonprofit executive, long championing the rights of children. 350 Bay Area's team of more than 50 volunteer leaders is supported by a small staff as they work at the state and local levels to get policies passed that equitably reduce carbon emissions, creating clean energy, transportation and buildings and a healthier environment for everyone.